Stebbins, Peter William "Pepper" Jr.

MADISON – Peter William "Pepper" Stebbins Jr., age 56, died on Feb. 23, 2021, at Cottages of Madison. Pepper was born in Media, Pa., on Aug. 19, 1964, the eldest child of Peter W. Stebbins Sr. and Annette J. LeTendre Stebbins. He graduated from Kentucky Country Day School in Louisville, Ky., and attended Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky.

Pepper was always looking for adventure, which eventually took him to the city of Itacoatiara, Brazil, in the Amazon. He submerged himself in the culture and learned Portuguese by watching English-dubbed movies. It is there that he met the love of his life, Joana. They married, started a family, and remained there until 2008 when he brought his family back to Madison, Wis. His greatest achievement was that of being a loving husband and father. He was committed to his family and they to him, which was demonstrated many times over as together they fought the effects of corticobasal degeneration.

Pepper was a voracious reader, enjoyed watching movies of all genres, and loved to fish. Regarding the latter, in 2013, Pepper was asked to participate in National Geographic's King Fishers, where three anglers competed against each other for the title of King Fisher.

Like his mother, Pepper was interested in acting. He was an accomplished thespian, comic and improvisational actor. He performed with the Stagecoach Players, Happy Cadavers Band, Ark Theater, Actors Theater of Louisville, Act Now Productions, and Madison Comedy Club to name a few. He had an improv group, "Mixed Nuts," with an old dear childhood friend and is still remembered for his widely renowned spoof of the indigo girls called the "Indigo Guys." He was a great writer and creative soul. His work history included Raw Materials Manager for Carolina Industria, International Sales/Marketing Manager for Precious Woods Brazil, Director for Product Brazil International, and Founder/co-owner of Next Door Brewing Co.

Pepper is survived by his wife, Joana Câncio; and two daughters, "The Doos," Sienna Summer and Jillian River; father, Peter (Anna) Stebbins Sr.; brothers, Trevor Stebbins and his daughters, Lucy and Molly, and Matthew Stebbins (Jessica) and their daughter, Marion; mother-in-law, Dolores Câncio; brother-in-law, Joao Câncio Neto; sisters-in-law, Rosana Câncio, Rosimeire Câncio (Nadilson), Rosivalda Câncio, and Rosenira Câncio; aunt, Cheri Susnar; uncle, Don (Deven) LeTendre; and many dear cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annette LeTendre Stebbins; father-in-law, Joao Câncio; grandparents, Elizabeth and Don LeTendre and Dorothy and Walter Stebbins; and uncles, Byron "Tony" Stebbins and Robert Susnar.

We want to thank all of Pepper's friends who never forgot him when his health declined and he was no longer able to communicate. Your friendship and loyalty meant so much to Pepper and our family. A celebration of Pepper's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made through Edvest for the Doos' education at www.ugift529.com. Please contact Trevor Stebbins for codes and details, [email protected].

Pepper, you loved people, family, life, and a good party. May you have cremora walls blazing in your memory for eternity as a symbol of our love for you.

"Eu te amarei para sempre meu Pepper." - Jô

