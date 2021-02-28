Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter "Pepper" Stebbins
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
3325 E. Washington Avenue
Madison, WI

Stebbins, Peter William "Pepper" Jr.

MADISON – Peter William "Pepper" Stebbins Jr., age 56, died on Feb. 23, 2021, at Cottages of Madison. Pepper was born in Media, Pa., on Aug. 19, 1964, the eldest child of Peter W. Stebbins Sr. and Annette J. LeTendre Stebbins. He graduated from Kentucky Country Day School in Louisville, Ky., and attended Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky.

Pepper was always looking for adventure, which eventually took him to the city of Itacoatiara, Brazil, in the Amazon. He submerged himself in the culture and learned Portuguese by watching English-dubbed movies. It is there that he met the love of his life, Joana. They married, started a family, and remained there until 2008 when he brought his family back to Madison, Wis. His greatest achievement was that of being a loving husband and father. He was committed to his family and they to him, which was demonstrated many times over as together they fought the effects of corticobasal degeneration.

Pepper was a voracious reader, enjoyed watching movies of all genres, and loved to fish. Regarding the latter, in 2013, Pepper was asked to participate in National Geographic's King Fishers, where three anglers competed against each other for the title of King Fisher.

Like his mother, Pepper was interested in acting. He was an accomplished thespian, comic and improvisational actor. He performed with the Stagecoach Players, Happy Cadavers Band, Ark Theater, Actors Theater of Louisville, Act Now Productions, and Madison Comedy Club to name a few. He had an improv group, "Mixed Nuts," with an old dear childhood friend and is still remembered for his widely renowned spoof of the indigo girls called the "Indigo Guys." He was a great writer and creative soul. His work history included Raw Materials Manager for Carolina Industria, International Sales/Marketing Manager for Precious Woods Brazil, Director for Product Brazil International, and Founder/co-owner of Next Door Brewing Co.

Pepper is survived by his wife, Joana Câncio; and two daughters, "The Doos," Sienna Summer and Jillian River; father, Peter (Anna) Stebbins Sr.; brothers, Trevor Stebbins and his daughters, Lucy and Molly, and Matthew Stebbins (Jessica) and their daughter, Marion; mother-in-law, Dolores Câncio; brother-in-law, Joao Câncio Neto; sisters-in-law, Rosana Câncio, Rosimeire Câncio (Nadilson), Rosivalda Câncio, and Rosenira Câncio; aunt, Cheri Susnar; uncle, Don (Deven) LeTendre; and many dear cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annette LeTendre Stebbins; father-in-law, Joao Câncio; grandparents, Elizabeth and Don LeTendre and Dorothy and Walter Stebbins; and uncles, Byron "Tony" Stebbins and Robert Susnar.

We want to thank all of Pepper's friends who never forgot him when his health declined and he was no longer able to communicate. Your friendship and loyalty meant so much to Pepper and our family. A celebration of Pepper's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made through Edvest for the Doos' education at www.ugift529.com. Please contact Trevor Stebbins for codes and details, [email protected].

Pepper, you loved people, family, life, and a good party. May you have cremora walls blazing in your memory for eternity as a symbol of our love for you.

"Eu te amarei para sempre meu Pepper." - Jô

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Annett´s home was magical and there's where I met her charming, kind sons. Annette always the consummate hostess, working on innumerable projects, adored having her boys and their families visit. When Pepper came with his beautiful shy bride she was so happy for her beloved son to find love. I remember such a funny, doting father and husband and a devoted son. I feel so blessed to have had my life intersect with his and his families through that beautiful, creative, clever, kind Annette; a singular friend to me. Now released from this mortal coil to transition into the realm we know not of, I know his spirit freed from the pain of this life will flow around his beloved children and wife, helping them move through sorrow. His spirit will watch over them forever.
Rochelle Franson
March 3, 2021
Our sympathies to your family. Got to know Pepper from earlier Madison days, so much positive energy, always. RIP Pepper. John Rock
John Rock
March 1, 2021
Pepper was so special. I am sorry I didn't know that he was so very sick.
Gail Selk
February 28, 2021
Deeply saddened to learn of Pepper's passing. He was truly a beautiful soul and I will always remember him for his kindness.
Jeff Mackesey
February 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your sons passing. May you find comfort in loving memories. God Bless.
LuAnne Jones
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results