Robert W. Barry

July 6, 1920 - March 10, 2022

APPLETON - Robert W. Barry passed away on March 10 of this year at the age of 101. He was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on July 6, 1920 to George and Irma (Wilharms) Barry. After attending primary and secondary school in Appleton, he received his BA in Economics from Lawrence College in Appleton and his Masters in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On July 26, 1944, he married Meg (Mabel) Loose at St Joseph Church in Appleton.

Bob served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in the South Pacific during World War II. After a short stint as a movie theater manager, he began his life in Social Services. He started with the Green Bay Diocese Apostolate, served briefly with the Outagamie, Manitowoc, Winnebago County Social Service agencies, and finally with the State Dept. of Health and Human Services for eight years in Wisconsin Rapids and twelve years in Green Bay heading various public assistance and child welfare units. During this latter period, he served on and headed the boards of the Brown County Family Services Agency and the state conference of the National Assn. of Social Workers.

In retirement, he was an active member of the Green Bay Retired Men's Club and the St Vincent DePaul Society. He was a fifty-year member of the Knights of Columbus. He liked to read about current events in newspapers and magazines and his favorite books were biographies, histories, and mystery fiction. He played golf whenever possible. A Packer season ticket holder since 1959, he was also a big fan of the Badgers, the Braves, and then the Brewers.

His first, last, and strongest love was for his wife and family. His kindness and generosity were felt by all those he touched, often with his playful sense of humor. He never failed to display an innate sense of honesty and integrity in all his relations. His children knew they were always loved and safe and would always have a safe place to land when in need. And he gave the best huge bear hugs.

He is survived by wife, Meg, now living in Madison; his children: Patricia Barry, Rice Lake; Michael Barry (Irene), S. Pasadena, CA.; Roberta Barry, Salt Lake City; and Beth Barry (Bob Newton), Madison; his six grandchildren: Corrigan (Fogarty) Davidson and Cassie (Fogarty) Schmidt; Jimmy Barry and Jessie (Barry) Magana; Nikko Denis; and Jonah Castaneda Barry; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, George.

Services were held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 S. State St., Appleton and were followed by a burial in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Robert Barry to the St. Vincent DePaul Society where Bob and Meg both volunteered for many years.