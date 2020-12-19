Menu
Thomas Bugel
FUNERAL HOME
Spooner Funeral Home
306 Rusk Street
Spooner, WI

Bugel, Thomas C.

HAYWARD - Thomas Bugel, Hayward, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in his home in Hayward, with his devoted wife of 60 years, Donna Bugel, at his side.

Tom was born March 7, 1937, in Superior, Wis., the son of Frank and Lillian Bugel. He was raised in Superior and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955. After high school, he attended University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a degree in accounting in 1961 and CPA license in 1964. On Aug. 27, 1960, Tom Bugel was united in marriage with Donna Hyland in Stevens Point, Wis.

Tom joined Hooper Corporation, located in Madison, Wis., in 1965 as an accountant. Tom's work ethic and dedication to Hooper was broadly recognized as he progressed to Chief Financial Officer and served as Secretary/Treasurer on Hooper's board. His contributions helped Hooper build a strong foundation for growth as a leader in electric power and mechanical construction. Although he retired from Hooper in 1999, he still considered himself a proud member of the Hooper Family to this day. After retirement, Tom continued working part-time during tax season for H&R Block in Hayward.

Tom and Donna purchased a small cabin in the Hayward Area (Tigercat Flowage) in 1976. They never lost their passion for Hayward and the Tigercat, sharing family time and ultimately retiring on the same special lake property. Family was invaluable to Tom – he was especially proud of his grandchildren, cherishing the time spent together to learn about their lives and share his "wisdom." Tom enjoyed the outdoors - fishing, hunting, and golfing with close friends and family. He was a true Badgers and Packers fan, proudly displaying team colors win or lose. Tom was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, businessman and friend. Tom and Donna are members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hayward.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Donna; four children, Carrie Gruninger of Madison, Wis., Kevin (Veronica) Bugel of Brookfield, Wis., Darrel (Susan) Bugel of Woodbury, Minn., and Brenda (Shawn) Carlson of Houlton, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Katherine, Eric, Damien, Josh, Allison, Madison, Dillon and Hanna; one great-grandson, Kaden; his sisters, Pat Fuller and Mary Piette; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Frances.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Alzheimer's Association or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward, Wis.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 19, 2020.
Spooner Funeral Home
Tom Bugle was my immediate boss at C A Hooper Company from 1968 - 1972. He helped me obtain my very first credit card. He was one of the best bosses I have ever had and remember him well. My deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Georgia Ascher
December 19, 2020
