Lyon, Thomas Lynn

CAMBRIDGE - Thomas L. Lyon, age 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died on March 8, 2021, at his home, from acute myeloid leukemia and complications from his treatments.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Jeff (Karen); daughter, Melissa (Steve) Duin; son, Scott; and grandchildren, Megan Lyon, Nick Lyon, Alyson Duin and Brayton Duin. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret (Howard) Lyon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Nellie Lyon; brothers, Howard Lyon, Durward Lyon (Carolyn), and G. Joe Lyon (Norma); and a cousin, William Zmolek (Jean), who lived with the family while he was growing up and whom he considered a brother; and two infant sons.

