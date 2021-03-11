Menu
Thomas Lyon
Lyon, Thomas Lynn

CAMBRIDGE - Thomas L. Lyon, age 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, died on March 8, 2021, at his home, from acute myeloid leukemia and complications from his treatments.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Jeff (Karen); daughter, Melissa (Steve) Duin; son, Scott; and grandchildren, Megan Lyon, Nick Lyon, Alyson Duin and Brayton Duin. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret (Howard) Lyon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Nellie Lyon; brothers, Howard Lyon, Durward Lyon (Carolyn), and G. Joe Lyon (Norma); and a cousin, William Zmolek (Jean), who lived with the family while he was growing up and whom he considered a brother; and two infant sons.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
How difficult to realize Tom will no longer be serving as a group´s active listener. His seemingly off-hand, though thoughtful, wisdom will be missed.
Mary and Dean Gagnon
May 1, 2021
My sympathy to Tom's family and all who knew him. I knew him through his wide ranging service to the University of Wisconsin. He believed in public service and shared his ideas and sought the ideas of faculty and staff across the breadth of the UW and UW-Extension. He knew especially the challenges and strengths of Wisconsin's rural people. He believed in the progress that could be made when people brought their talents together. Tom Lyon leaves a legacy of accomplishment and public service which will be a model for those who want to build a better Wisconsin.
Gerald Campbell
March 14, 2021
A great man has passed. The family has our deepest sympathy
Dave and Ruth Wood
March 14, 2021
I was so sorry to read about Tom. He was always a voice of reason when I needed advice during my tenure with The Country Today. He often sent me editorial or story ideas and I always enjoyed visiting with him. May your good memories of your husband, father and grandfather sustain you during these difficult times.
Jim Massey
March 14, 2021
What a privilege to know Tom. His intellect, humor & friendship will continue to bring us good memories. Sending hugs & prayers of healing to Barb & family.
Audrey & Rick Nolte
March 12, 2021
Barbara, sorry to hear about the loss of Tom, enjoyed your visits in Florida and your condo in Door County,
Jack Meffert
March 11, 2021
Barbara and family, sorry for your loss. Tom was a good friend.
Steve Rasmussen
March 11, 2021
It is hard to believe Tom is gone. He went so fast. Tom was a great help to me in my career at the University over the years. He was a great friend. And Barbara Bette and I enjoyed the gatherings at your home, restaurants and at the country club. We sure will miss Tom.
Bob and Bette Cropp
March 11, 2021
