W. Ronald (Ron) Smith

July 23, 1942 - March 28, 2022

MADISON - W. Ronald (Ron) Smith of Madison passed away on March 28, 2022 after living with Parkinson's Disease for several years.

Ron was born July 23, 1942 in Jackson, Tennessee to Sue and Buford Smith, and grew up in Meridian, Mississippi with his parents and younger brother, Nick. The family moved to Baraboo during Ron's Junior year in High School where his Southern accent charmed the locals. He met Jean Rohde while they worked at the A&W Drive-in, where they began their life-long love together. They attended UW-Madison where Ron led the Marching Band as the Drum Major in the 1963 Rose Bowl. They married in 1965.

Ron was a high school band director for a number of years, including at Baraboo H.S. where he took the band to perform in the Cotton Bowl Parade. He shifted to a career in insurance at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point, and later CUNA Mutual and WEA CU in Madison. In 2002 he launched a popular personal finance seminar as an Adjunct Professor for the University of Wisconsin's graduating students, and provided them with valuable one-on-one support.

Ron loved having music in his life, playing the trombone, listening to jazz, and attending musical performances of his kids and grandkids over the years. He was always happy taking family and friends out on their boat to laugh and enjoy a beer on beautiful Lake Mendota.

Ron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Smith; his daughter, Lisa Shimon, and grandsons Nathan and Dan of Stoughton; his daughter Amy Mahoney (Michael) and granddaughter, Eva, of New York City.

Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., memorial service at 11:00 a.m.