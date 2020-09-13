Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andrew Marion Simpson
1948 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1948
DIED
September 10, 2020
Together Again

Andrew Marion Simpson 71, passed away Thursday morning September 10,

2020. He was born November 2, 1948 to Henry Wade and Martha (Idella) Simpson

in Ogden, UT. Andrew graduated Ogden Hugh School and attended Weber

State college. He married Joan Memmott in the Salt Lake Temple on September

17, 1976. He was the beloved Father to five children: Scott (Jodie) Robert,

Richard, Kevin (Tami), and Sharon. He served an honorable LDS mission in

Austria. He was an honorable Navy Vetern during the Vietnam War. He served

as the Ward Finance Clerk for nearly 30 years.

Some of our fondest memories with our Dad were going on family vacations

every year. Trips to Disneyland, and Yellowstone were our favorites.

He is survived by his five children, six grandchildren, and brother, Henry Wade

Simpson Jr.

He is proceeded in death by, his loving wife, his parents, his brother William

simpson, and his grandson Brandon.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at

the Washington Terrace 3rd Ward Chapel (4855 S. 300W. Ogden, UT) Friends

may visit with the family at Leavitts Mortuary 836 36th St, Ogden on Wednesday

September 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (masks required), and prior to

the services at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Internment at Leavitts Aultorest Memorial Park.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street, Ogden, UT 84403
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
LDS Washington Terrace 3rd Ward Chapel
4855 S. 300W. , Ogden, Utah
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
LDS Washington Terrace 3rd Ward Chapel
4855 S. 300W., Ogden, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Leavitt's Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.