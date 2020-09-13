Together Again



Andrew Marion Simpson 71, passed away Thursday morning September 10,



2020. He was born November 2, 1948 to Henry Wade and Martha (Idella) Simpson



in Ogden, UT. Andrew graduated Ogden Hugh School and attended Weber



State college. He married Joan Memmott in the Salt Lake Temple on September



17, 1976. He was the beloved Father to five children: Scott (Jodie) Robert,



Richard, Kevin (Tami), and Sharon. He served an honorable LDS mission in



Austria. He was an honorable Navy Vetern during the Vietnam War. He served



as the Ward Finance Clerk for nearly 30 years.



Some of our fondest memories with our Dad were going on family vacations



every year. Trips to Disneyland, and Yellowstone were our favorites.



He is survived by his five children, six grandchildren, and brother, Henry Wade



Simpson Jr.



He is proceeded in death by, his loving wife, his parents, his brother William



simpson, and his grandson Brandon.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at



the Washington Terrace 3rd Ward Chapel (4855 S. 300W. Ogden, UT) Friends



may visit with the family at Leavitts Mortuary 836 36th St, Ogden on Wednesday



September 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (masks required), and prior to



the services at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.



Internment at Leavitts Aultorest Memorial Park.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.