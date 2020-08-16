Dolly Kay Sutherland was born September 17, 1951 in Blackfoot, Idaho. As a young child, her family moved to Eugene, OR where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Scott Sutherland, on her 19th birthday. They adventured through life together and retired 8 years ago to Pleasant View, UT to be closer to their grandchildren. Dolly passed away on Friday, August 14th at age 68 from Ovarian Cancer with her husband and daughters by her side.As a young adult, Dolly worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse before retiring to be a devoted mother to her three daughters. Dolly spent her life in the service of others and always looked for ways to give comfort and love to those that needed it. She spent several years working with elementary school children both in Hubbard, OR and Ogden, UT. These children found her to be a safe place in a hard life, just like so many other people did that cherished her friendship.Dolly was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints most recently in the Pleasant View 8th ward.Dolly is survived by her husband of 50 years, Scott Sutherland of Pleasant View, UT; Her three daughters: Sara (Jeremy) Mass of San Diego, CA, Katie (Lance) Barker of Pleasant View, UT, and Mary (Jake) Jordan of Hopewell, OR; Her two brothers: Vic Tranberg of Colorado Springs, CO and Terry Tranberg of Eugene, OR; 8 grandchildren: Darren, Cordon, Cameron and Josh Barker and Jared, Blythe, Ashlynn and Ezra Mass.Dolly is preceded in death by her parents, Will and LaVerne Tranberg.A private service will be held in her honor at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, UT on Wednesday, August 19th. Dolly will be buried in Wellsville, UT in a family plot surrounded by her maternal ancestors, the Poppleton and Hill families.Dolly loved flowers as demonstrated by her gorgeous yard and garden but she loved people even more. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity that will make a difference in the lives of others.Two charities that she was passionate about were: