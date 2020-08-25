Geraldine Sanders Major, 93, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at her Kaysville home where she has lived for the past seventy years. She was born April 4, 1927 in Kaysville, Utah the daughter of Elias Van and Thelma Williams Sanders.



Geraldine was educated in Davis County schools graduating from Davis High School in 1945. Following her high school graduation on April 1, 1945 she was employed as a teller at the Barnes Banking Company. This started a forty-six-year career at the bank, and in 1985 she was promoted to Administrative Assistant becoming the first female Barnes Bank officer. She retired from the bank in 1991.



On May 13, 1948, Geraldine married Robert Bruce Major in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were the parents of four children, a boy and three girls.



Geraldine was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Over the years, she held many positions in the church and particularly enjoyed working with the young women of the three wards in which she lived. In the civic area, she was a Jayceette working with her husband on many Kaysville City improvement projects from playground improvements to city beautification.



Geraldine is survived by her four children: Steven (Sue) Major, Kaysville; Sandra (Tom) Dunham, Kaysville; Debi (Dan) Hill, Las Vegas; and Lori (Matt) Matsukawa, Fruit Heights; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and her three brothers, David (Sandy) Sanders, Sutter Creek, California; Bill (Beth) Sanders, Kaysville; Kemp (Janet) Sanders, North Logan. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a sister and brother and a granddaughter.



Family graveside services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 East Crestwood Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.