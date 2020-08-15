Karlene P. Taylor passed away on August 13, 2020 in Layton, Utah. She was born on February 11, 1937 to Cecil Karl Parker and Eva Hansen Parker in Ogden, Utah. She attended schools in Ogden. She married Richard Lee Taylor in the Logan Temple on June 22, 1956.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society, Young Women's and loved Primary. She enjoyed attending theatres, playing games, singing, cross stitching and gardening.



A special thanks to the staff at Davis Hospital and Medical Center and CNS Hospice.



Karlene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard; daughter, Kristine (Joe) Hamblin; sons, Jeffrey (Jilleen) Taylor, Steven (Jody) Taylor; ten grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; siblings, Nanette Benson, Karl (Judy) Parker, Larry (Margerita) Parker, Gayla (Kenny) Barton. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 -10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Layton Memorial Park, 1867 N Fairfield Road.



Services will be live streamed and may be seen at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page or at the bottom of her obituary page.

