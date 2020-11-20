Moses Lake, Washington–mother, wife, mother-in-law, daughter, sister, friend, artist, gardener, truck driver, chef, baker, quilter, pioneer, teacher, organizer, business woman, neighbor, world traveler, designer, confidante, counselor, and disciple of Jesus Christ, Lois McFarland, entered this world on July 28, 1936, in Ogden, Utah. She was the youngest child and fourth daughter to Abram Mattson McFarland and Luella Agnes Kingston.



She married Orlyn George Heslop on April 8, 1953, in the Salt Lake City Temple.They left Utah as a young married couple to farm in Moses Lake, Washington. They ran a large, irrigated crop farm about 10 miles outside of Moses Lake for decades. Orlyn and Lois are parents to five children.



Lois graduated from this mortal life on November 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband, companion, and friend Jack St. Marie, all five of her children, Debra Heslop, Renton, WA.; Robert Heslop, Moses Lake, WA; Orlene Olson, Kirkland, WA; Julie Taylor, Omak, WA; and Brent Heslop, Edmonds, WA; two daughters-in-law, Linda Heslop and Laura Heslop, and two sons-in-law, Stan Olson and Steve Taylor, and one sister, Mary Lou Garner, New Plymouth, ID. Lois was very proud of all of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Orlyn, a son-in-law, two grandchildren, two brothers; Renald McFarland and Charles McFarland, two sisters; Ruth Lindley Windward, and Janet Jones.



Lois was a good friend to all and treasured decades of friendship with many women. She has impacted many lives through her example of love and service including multiple callings in the church, community service, temple service and two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She is loved by all and will be sorely missed.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the West Weber Cemetery, 4590 West 950 North, West Weber, Utah. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



A memorial service will be held in Moses Lake, Washington at a later date to be determined.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.