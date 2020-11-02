Mary Ellen (Kensinger) Papa

Age 90 of Monroeville, PA passed away on October 31, 2020. Born on July 22, 1930 she was the daughter of the late John and Agnes (Monahan) Kensinger, and the wife of the late Santo Papa. Mary Ellen started her working career as a Registered Nurse, took time off to raise her family, then she made her way back to nursing. She enjoyed spending her time helping out at the Monroeville Senior Center, doing her crossword puzzles, word searches, knitting, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children; Sandra (Robert) Shearer, Paul (Donna) Papa, Angeline (Joseph) Compton, John (Diane) Papa, Mary Ellen (Brian) Haney, Ann (Daniel Charney) Papa, James (Kim) Papa, Christine (Donald) Hayes; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received Wednesday, November 4th from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146 on Thursday, November 5th at 10AM. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Allegheny Health network Home Hospice 4 Allegheny Square E # 603, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.