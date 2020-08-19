It is with sadness that we, as a family, announce the passing of our wife and mother, Ruth W. Aders. She left us to go on a long- awaited journey Home on Thursday, 13 August 2020.



Ruth was born on 13 March 1939 in Huntington, Utah to Melvin L. and Winifred K. Warren. She was one of twelve children: Dean, Doyle, Marvin, Melvin, Elvin, Ruth, Marie, Betty, Tim, Lynn, Linda and Mary Jo. She is survived by Marie, Tim, Lynn and Linda.



Ruth met and married her husband of nearly 62 years, Larry Dennis Aders. Ruth and Larry were married 21 November 1958 in Kenilworth, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.



Ruth and Larry were the proud parents of four children by whom she is survived: Clyde (Misty) Aders of South Ogden; Shari (Scott) Combe of Kaysville; Dawn (Todd) Richins of Harrisville and Michele (Clint) Thomas of Roy.



Ruth loved being a Mom and Grandma! She is also survived by her grandchildren: Skyler, Kyle, Laramie, Bailee, Kiara and Nicholas. She was also overjoyed to be a Great Grandma to Wyatt and Claire.



Our family and friends will never be the same without our "Nanner-Noo"!



Ruth had several different jobs (besides being a wife and mother) throughout her life including working at ZCMI Department Store, IRS and Ace Hardware. Ruth was known for her sparkling green eyes, her beautiful smile and her huge heart. She left everyone she touched better off for having had her in their lives.



Ruth was a member of the LDS Church and served in various callings throughout her life including having served a mission with her husband at the LDS Temple in Manti, Utah.



Ruth was very talented and loved to crochet. We all treasure the sweet gifts that she made for us. She even won a Grand Champion blue ribbon at the Utah State Fair for one of her afghans. Ruth also enjoyed and created many beautiful pieces of ceramics. She was a gifted seamstress and could sew anything, even giving each of us our own specially made Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls.



Ruth attended elementary and secondary school in Price, Utah where she graduated from High School.



Ruth and Larry lived in several different places after they were married and she made friends everywhere they went including: Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Layton, Roy and Richfield, Utah.



She was a proud member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.



The family extends a special note of gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers who have taken such good care of our special lady. Also, Dr. Rachael Stubbs, M.D. for her special touches at the end of Ruth's life. We had an "angel" in our time of grief with her nurse, Joanne Furbush, RN of Sandy Health and Rehabilitation Center. We love and appreciate all of you!



Ruth will be cremated and we will plan to schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date when the current world health situation has improved.



Soar high and free! We love you forever!





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.