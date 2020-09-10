Scott Dale Petersen was born September 22, 1982 in Spokane, Washington to Stuart and Celaine Petersen. Growing up, Scott bonded with his little sister through playing video games and shared life experiences. He overcame great difficulties while in his childhood, though he carried heavy emotional burdens with him throughout his life. He attended Eisenhower high school and as an adult he was honest, he was real, even while being kind. He gave of himself to the point of over-exhaustion. He loved to play games and spend time with those he loved. He had a beautiful creative mind, with many of his ideas geared towards helping people in some way. Some of many creative outlets were planning original Lego builds, designing board games and video games, and working on his 1991 Toyota MR2 car. He had a talent for strategy and was gifted at playing strategy board and card games. He talked of many business ideas that would bless families and those who are struggling.



One of his guiding principles in life was unity: unity with the will of Christ and unity among men. He felt that this principle really developed in him during his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He came away with a deep love for the good people he met there and the Navajo people as a whole, feeling they were an extension of his family.



He loved his wife and his children very much. His very favorite was one-on-one time with each of them. He was very close to his father and mother, talking on the phone with them often. He watched after and cared very deeply about his little sister, Sarah Bumpaous, as well.



He was helpful and generous. He donated to many charities and loved buying exciting gifts for family and close friends. And above all, he never stopped trying. Even in his final days, he was hanging on and trying as hard as he could. His family will hold his memory close in their hearts, will cherish the time they had with him in this life, and will look forward to that day when they will be reunited with Scott in the hereafter.



Scott is survived by his wife Carrie Anne Gooss Petersen, his children, Jackson, Rainey, and Esther, his parents Stuart and Celaine Petersen, his sister Sarah Petersen Bumpaous (Dale) and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Camelot Ward, 1715 W. 1600 N., Layton. Friends may visit family Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

