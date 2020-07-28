Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa Renee Bonetti
1954 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1954
DIED
July 26, 2020
Theresa Renee (Wright) Bonetti
Age 65 of Monroeville, PA, passed away on July 26, 2020. Born on October 24, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Diane (Trainer) Wright and the wife of Daniel Bonetti. Theresa spent most of her working years in the IT Infrastructure department for Westinghouse Company. She loved to spend her time working on Genealogy, arts and crafts, and spending time helping her grandchildren with school projects. Along with her husband she is survived by her daughters; Tonia Pugliano, Angela Bonetti, Nicole Bonetti; siblings Melinda Nord, Butch Wright, Keith (Eileen) Wright, Scott Wright, Raquel Wright; grandchildren Joshua Vermeulen, Allena Pugliano, Gianna Vermeulen; and her dog Harley. There will be no services for Theresa at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105 . www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.