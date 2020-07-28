Theresa Renee (Wright) Bonetti
Age 65 of Monroeville, PA, passed away on July 26, 2020. Born on October 24, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Diane (Trainer) Wright and the wife of Daniel Bonetti. Theresa spent most of her working years in the IT Infrastructure department for Westinghouse Company. She loved to spend her time working on Genealogy, arts and crafts, and spending time helping her grandchildren with school projects. Along with her husband she is survived by her daughters; Tonia Pugliano, Angela Bonetti, Nicole Bonetti; siblings Melinda Nord, Butch Wright, Keith (Eileen) Wright, Scott Wright, Raquel Wright; grandchildren Joshua Vermeulen, Allena Pugliano, Gianna Vermeulen; and her dog Harley. There will be no services for Theresa at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105 . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.