Dr. Wayne Lamont Pack, D.D.S. passed away peacefully of natural causes in the arms of his loving wife, Jeanne and into the arms of his loving Heavenly Parents on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home in Eden, Utah.



Wayne was born on October 24, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the first child born to Dr. Lamont and Lina Killian Pack. His brother Dr. Cless Pack was born two years later.



Wayne attended schools in Ogden, Utah, Pasa Robles, California and Salem, Oregon while his father was in the army. He attended Weber State College, Utah State University and graduated from Loyola School of Dentistry in Chicago, Illinois.



Wayne married Marilyn Hart of Ogden, Utah and they had four children, Dr. Monty Pack, San Francisco, California; Lyn Pack, Austin, Texas; Brett Pack, Ogden, Utah; and Lori Pack, Hawaii. They were later divorced.



On May 20, 1971 Wayne and Jeanne Mortensen were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. Wayne and Jeanne are the parents of Terri Radmall (Dr. Val Radmall), Farmington, Utah; Cord (Lisa) Pack, Eden, Utah; and Justin (Tesha) Pack, Eden, Utah. They have 7 children, 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren on the way.



Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.



Wayne loved all music. He was a professional drummer, playing in many big bands. Eventually having his own band for many, many years. He loved playing with his friends in the "Doc's of Dixieland Band" in Ogden.



Wayne was a great sportsman and loved hunting and fishing with friends and his boys and grandsons. He loved old cars and trucks and restored many old trucks, tractors and cars. He was active in the Ogden Gun Club. He loved trap shooting and held many positions in that organization. He loved and respected all guns. At one time he had a beautiful gun collection.



Wayne loved dentistry; he loved his patients and was grateful for his amazing staff. He practiced with his father and his brother and later with Dr. Max Malan, Dr. Alan Christiansen, and Dr. Val Radmall, a total of 49 years.



Wayne was the past chairman of the Dental Welfare Committee, at local and state levels and was past President of the Weber District Dental Society. Throughout his entire career he donated his time, served and took care of the brethren at the Catholic Monastery in Huntsville. He loved and respected "his brothers" at the Monastery. He enjoyed serving in the Ogden Public School and the Head Start Program.



Wayne and Jeanne lived on their ranch in Eden, Utah which included raising cattle, working and competing with draft horses and all that goes with farm life. He restored the old Eden Blacksmith Shop and loved every minute doing it. Wayne loves Eden, Utah.



Wayne was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities, which included four years as an Ogden Temple worker.



Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne and their seven children.



Funeral services will be held at the "Pack Barn" in Eden on August 22, 2020. Due to the present day "mess" we will celebrate Wayne's life with a private service for immediate family. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery, Eden, Utah with Veterans Honors. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



Many thanks to Alisha of Inspiration Hospice; she helped me care for Wayne for 14 months. We love you, Alisha.



Wayne humbly accepted the challenge of losing his left leg 14 years ago. He adapted to the trial which became one of his greatest achievements. He continued to love and enjoy life. My husband successfully completed his "Refiner's Fire."





