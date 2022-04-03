Winans, Anna J.



Age 82 of Omaha. Passed away on April 1, 2022. Survived by husband Roger of Omaha; sons and daughters-in-law: Robert and Ashley of Omaha, and Jonathan and & Mequila of O'Neill, NE; grandchildren, Christian and Landon; and brother, David White of Lena, IL.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church, 20227 Veterans Dr., Elkhorn NE, with VISITATION at the Church prior to the Service from 9-11am. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.