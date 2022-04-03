Menu
Anna J. Winans
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Winans, Anna J.

Age 82 of Omaha. Passed away on April 1, 2022. Survived by husband Roger of Omaha; sons and daughters-in-law: Robert and Ashley of Omaha, and Jonathan and & Mequila of O'Neill, NE; grandchildren, Christian and Landon; and brother, David White of Lena, IL.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church, 20227 Veterans Dr., Elkhorn NE, with VISITATION at the Church prior to the Service from 9-11am. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the family.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church
20227 Veterans Dr., Elkhorn, NE
Apr
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church
20227 Veterans Dr., Elkhorn, NE
