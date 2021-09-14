Menu
Max R. Warnock
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Warnock, Max R.

January 25, 1940 - September 12, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Mary; sister and brother-in-law, Glea and Ralph "Butch" Klein; and brother-in-law, Wayne Huntsman. Survived by son, Jeff (Michelle); daughter, Angie (Mike) Diehm; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Jeremy) Klein , Lauren (Dave) Pavlik, Max Warnock, Michaela, Justin, Ashley and Drew Diehm; two great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Huntsman; brother-in-law, Daryl Rechtenbach; special friend, Doris O'Connor.

Family will receive friends: Thursday, September 16th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, September 17th, 10am, at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Carl, Iowa Cemetery with full military honors at 4pm. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
17
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
17
Interment
4:00p.m.
Carl, Iowa Cemetery
NE
Angie & Mike and family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys during this time.
Julie and Scott
September 18, 2021
Jeff & Michelle & family. So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you.
Zee Zadina
Friend
September 17, 2021
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with you and your Family. May God Bless. Mark and Jill Reuss
Jeff
Other
September 16, 2021
Many prayers for the family.
Joe O'Donnell
September 16, 2021
Jeff and family, my sincere condolences.
Bob Headlee
September 15, 2021
Angie and family, I was very sorry to read about the death of your father. I'll remember you and yours in my prayers to help you through this difficult time. May God bless.
Michael OKeefe
Other
September 14, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 14, 2021
