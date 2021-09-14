Warnock, Max R.
January 25, 1940 - September 12, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Mary; sister and brother-in-law, Glea and Ralph "Butch" Klein; and brother-in-law, Wayne Huntsman. Survived by son, Jeff (Michelle); daughter, Angie (Mike) Diehm; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Jeremy) Klein , Lauren (Dave) Pavlik, Max Warnock, Michaela, Justin, Ashley and Drew Diehm; two great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Huntsman; brother-in-law, Daryl Rechtenbach; special friend, Doris O'Connor.
Family will receive friends: Thursday, September 16th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, September 17th, 10am, at West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Carl, Iowa Cemetery with full military honors at 4pm. Memorials may be directed to the family.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2021.