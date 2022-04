Graham, Rodd L.



Age 56



Rodd L. Graham, of Edwardsville, KS, passed away on April 11th, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1965 in Omaha, NE to Todd and Ginger Graham. VISITATION: Thursday, April 14th, from 6-8pm, at Amos Family Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 15th, 2pm, at Crossroads Christian Church. Burial to follow at Edwardsville Cemetery.



Amos Family Funeral Home



10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 | (913) 631-5566



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.