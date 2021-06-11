Nancy Lynn Bonnette

July 2, 1956 - June 5, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Nancy Lynn Bonnette, 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:25 p.m. Saturday June 5, 2021 at her residence.

Nancy was born July 2, 1956 in Pekin, IL, the daughter of Harvey Leo and Mary Ellen (Taylor) Gerecke. She married Joel A. Bonnette June 7, 1975 at St. John's Lutheran Church Pekin, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are children: Jason (Blythe) Bonnette and Joseph (Rachael) Bonnette; grandchildren: Parker Bonnette and Logan Bonnette; siblings: Susan (Richard) Lane of Franklin, TN, Tracy (Mike) Dansby of Louisville, KY, Bob (Cindy) Gerecke of Chicago Heights, IL.

She was preceded in death by parents, Harvey Leo and Mary Ellen Gerecke, sister, Linda Turney

Nancy was a 1974 Graduate of Pekin Community High School in Pekin, IL. She was President of Drama Club in Senior Year and played Mrs. Spofford in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes". She was a member of Latin Club and later in life realized her dream to visit Rome. Nancy was graduated from University of Illinois, 2005, Bachelor's Degree in Management. Nancy was a Certified Supervisor Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Counselor (CSADC). She began her counseling career in 1987 at Peninsula Village in East Tennessee. Coming back to Pekin in 1990, she continued her work as a counselor for Pekin Hospital Chemical Dependency Unit before it divested to Tazwood Center. Nancy worked years at Tazwood Center as the Manager for Chemical Dependency and the Human Resources Manager.

In 2008, Nancy went to work for Easter Seals in Peoria at the front desk. She enjoyed interacting with the kids and the families. While there, Nancy learned that many parents of special needs kids rarely got to have a date night. One lady mentioned that she wasn't able to take a night off in eight years. So, Nancy created Respite Night. Families dropped their kids off at Easter Seals and took a night to enjoy an evening. The event was staffed by skilled volunteers from Easter Seals and Bradley University.

Nancy loved counted cross-stitch, going to movies, country music, and traveling. She loved Sarasota, FL and the beaches.

Charities include St. Judes, Easter Seals, and Circle of Hope. She also was somewhat of a philanthropist by giving to those around her who needed practical or financial help.

Nancy grew up in the Lutheran Church. In her younger years, Nancy worked with the youth group as a Youth Counselor.

A Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will from 10:00–11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial may be made to Easter Seals of Bloomington-Normal, Illinois.

