Betty Butterfield

Oct. 24, 1928 - March 6, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Betty Butterfield, age 93, of Embry Apts. passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital.

She was born on October 24, 1928, in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Louis and Ruth (Brink) Stevens, the fifth child in the family.

Betty and her siblings enjoyed roaming the Saratoga area and walking to Saratoga Lake, going to the horse races whereas young teens they sold the programs on the corner near the track. They also loved the "spring water" and enjoyed the concerts in Congress Park. Betty enjoyed watching sports and the food channel, playing golf and dancing. Everyone loved to watch Elbie and Betty dance together, they even won a "Jitterbug" contest!

Most of Betty's working years were spent in the hospitality industry. The last ten years were spent at the Holiday Inn as the Executive Housekeeper where she received many awards. Betty and her husband Elbie were fulltime RVers for nearly ten years in New Mexico until her husband could no longer drive the RV due to illness.

Betty is survived by her two handsome sons: Gary (Pat) of CT and Steve of Lake George; her beautiful daughters: Susan of Queensbury, and Peggy Jo of Saratoga Springs; two brothers; three sisters; four granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Elbie, two brothers and two sisters.

At Betty's request there will be no services at this time. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life luncheon from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Saratoga Park on June 18, 2022. Per her request please wear a denim shirt and a scarf.

There will be a burial at Arlington National Cemetery, 1 Memorial Ave., Fort Myer, VA 22211 in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Betty to the SPCA of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

