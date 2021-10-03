Charles "Bud" Biddiscombe

Sept. 24, 1940 - Sept. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Charles "Bud" Biddiscombe, 81, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home of natural causes on September 24, 2021.

Bud was born on September 24, 1940 in Fort Edward, NY, the son of Frank and Alberta Biddiscombe.

Bud was a 1959 graduate of Fort Edward High School, proudly attaining a varsity letter in four sports. He went on to attend SUNY Cortland.

Bud was drafted and served proudly in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He rose to rank serving as a Military Police Officer during his time at Seneca Army Depot.

After his service, Bud met and married Maryann Hoey and they began a family spending their lives together. Bud took the opportunity to excel as a Manager with Sherwin Williams where he worked until 1981. In 1981, he opened and operated Prime Tyme Homecenter in Queensbury, NY. This was a successful business for many years due to his hard work, dedication and thoughtful customer and community service. Bud enjoyed the countless relationships he had built with customers of his business. The relationships that he built during his time in business cannot be overstated. His sons continued his business after his retirement.

Bud was an avid sports fan. A devoted Dodgers fan and long-suffering but never wavering Cleveland Browns fan. He was an avid reader and loved to get up early and do his daily crossword. A lover of nature and local history, he enjoyed taking long rides around the region taking in all that our beautiful area had to offer. Bud loved old movies, telling and writing stories and especially family gatherings. But most of all "Grampa Biddy" loved his family, cherishing his grandchildren.

Bud was predeceased by his beloved mother, Alberta and father, Frank and his beloved wife, Maryann.

Left to carry on his legacy, cherish his memories and share his stories are his three sons and their families: Chris and Dawn, their sons/stepsons, Matt and Nick and families, Marc and Sandy and their children, Emily, Anna and Patrick, and Dan and Kelly McGarr and Katy; and his sister Mary Griffin, Cooperstown, NY; along with extended family; countless special friends and acquaintances.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Blood and Dr. Rowley who took such good care of Bud and provided him with support, comfort and confidence for many years.

At Bud's request, there will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph's Church, 166 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

A private family burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery following the service.

Services are being handled by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com

The outpouring of sympathy and support the family has received proves a life well lived.

Thank You to All.