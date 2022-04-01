Menu
Elizabeth D. Allen
1974 - 2022
BORN
1974
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 3 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
Elizabeth D. Allen

Aug. 20, 1974 - March 30, 2022

GLENS FALLS – Elizabeth D. Allen, 47, of Morgan Ave., passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at her home following a long illness.

Born on Aug. 20, 1974 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Timothy Allen (Patricia A. TeBordo) of Queensbury and Cynthia (Bohmer) Wayne (Kenneth) of Lake View, SC.

Beth graduated from Corinth High School in 1994.

She was musically talented, enjoyed playing the piano and keyboard, and writing her own music. She also played the flute and had a beautiful singing voice. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her children and playing cards.

Beth was predeceased by her step-mother, Lois (Wheaton) Allen and her brother-in-law, Grant S. Rice.

Survivors besides her loving parents; include her beloved children; Grace C. Allen and Eric M. Allen; four siblings: Janet Rice of Rock City Falls, Alyssa Keller of Wappinger Falls, Margaret Keller of Jacksonville, FL and Dylan Calcagni of Salt Point; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, followed by a Celebration of Beth's Life held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, also at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave, Corinth, NY
Apr
3
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave, Corinth, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
