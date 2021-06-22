Menu
Frances Alberta "Tee" Fleury
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Frances "Tee" Alberta (Viele) Fleury

FORT EDWARD - Frances "Tee" Alberta Viele Fleury, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. All attendees must wear a mask entering and exiting the church.

The Rite of Committal will be following in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To view Frances's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Jun
22
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Kathleen and your brother, who I don't know. I knew your Mom from the grocery store and she was always so pleasant and helpful May you and your brother keep BEAUTIFUL memories in your heart. Fondly. Donna Schiavoni
Donna Schiavoni
June 22, 2021
Kathleen and Jonathan, We are very sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. She certainly loved you both and her extended family. I remember her laugh, it was infectious. She was such a gentle lady. We will miss her. You have our heartfelt condolences.
Marilyn Sheerer
Family
June 21, 2021
Kathleen (Turtle) & Jonathan (Turtle) May your memories help heal the hole in your heart. Your Mom was a sweetheart. Very nice obituary that brought back many memories of good times in Little Canada. Cyndie
Cyndie Etu Haviland
Friend
June 21, 2021
I'm so very sorry to hear of her passing. She was a very kind person.. fond memories of her.
Laurie Russell
Family
June 21, 2021
Frannie was a real trooper. She was always so kind and thoughtful. She always thanked me for being her nurse...Thank you for sharing some of your life with me..RIP frannie bananie..
Dawn Mango-Reid
June 18, 2021
