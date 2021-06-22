Frances "Tee" Alberta (Viele) Fleury

FORT EDWARD - Frances "Tee" Alberta Viele Fleury, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. All attendees must wear a mask entering and exiting the church.

The Rite of Committal will be following in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

