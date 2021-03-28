John Livingston Hallock

Jan. 12, 1940 - Feb. 25, 2021

ROCHESTER – John was born January 12, 1940 and passed from this life on February 25, 2021, due to complications related to COVID-19. He was raised in the second oldest house in Hudson Falls, NY by his cherished parents Helen G. (Aiken) and Arthur I. Hallock.

He is predeceased by them, and his younger sister Mary (Hubner) of Asheville, NC. He is survived by his daughter Tracy and son-in-law Charles Reichmuth of Rochester, NY; son John, Jr. of Albany, NY; former wife Marsha (Smink) of Fairport, NY; and three nephews; and several cousins.

John said his childhood was a lucky one with a close-knit family, boy scouting, dude-ranch dances and furry pets. Their home, with its coveted basketball hoop over the garage and yarn supply shop, seemed the center of neighborhood activity. His father dying when he was just 15 left a mark, but family friends like neighbor J. Walter Juckett were key mentors. His mother played an outsized role, serving sound advice by the kitchen table. Apply yourself, and always do your best.

John transferred from the US Merchant Marine Academy after one year to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, earning his BS in Chemical Engineering in 1962. He was commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy soon after graduation. Quite proud of his Navy service, he fondly recalled his duty as Communications Officer aboard the USS Rushmore (LSD-14), and the men with whom he served.

He worked for Monsanto Corporation in plastics manufacturing after his service, and earned an MBA via night school from Xavier University in 1969. He and his family moved to Pittsford, NY that year for a position with Mobil Chemical Co. in Macedon, NY. If you used a Hefty brand trash bag or sandwich Baggie in the 1970s, it came from the plant John managed. He and his staff turned the worst performing plant in the plastics division into the best, by optimizing operations and reducing costs. Their innovations enabled the use of 100% recycled scrap plastic for production input. He later managed multiple plants, and consulted for other firms.

John was gregarious, he really liked talking to people. He engaged life fully no matter what he was doing. Although a long-time fan of the Buffalo Bills and the Syracuse Orangemen, his favorite sport was giving and receiving a good natured "ribbing". You might have seen him reading in a folding chair beneath the trees overlooking the Genesee Gorge by Seneca Towers. The newspaper, and spy novels and thrillers were favorites. He appreciated the beauty of nature, cats, a carefully-worded greeting card, a nice sport coat and cap, and talent in any form. And apples. He had a keen talent for assessing situations, but advice on how to proceed with difficult life-choices eventually involved quoting Hamlet – "To thine own self be true". Above all, John was our dad and good friend and we miss him joking, discussing life, genealogy, movies and TV shows, and issues of the world, nation, state and county.

John's final resting place will be at White Haven Memorial Park, but a service/celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Condolences may be left online at www.doserfuneralhome.com. The family suggests donations to your local Humane Society or Disabled American Veterans.