Dr. Thomas Richard Kershner
Dr. Thomas Richard Kershner

March 8, 1942 - June 19, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Dr. Thomas Richard Kershner, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 19, 2021 at his home in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was born on March 8, 1942 in Detroit, MI.

At age eight Tom was bedridden by polio, and in isolation he developed a love of books and knowledge that would go on to shape his future. As a student, he started at Eastern Michigan University. He finished his education with a Masters and PhD in Economics at Harvard University. During his time at Harvard, he was a teaching assistant to John Kenneth Galbraith. Tom's dissertation became an early and important book in econometrics for the emerging analysis of Japanese trade between Southeast Asian countries.

Tom started his career as an Assistant Professor of Economics at Union College, became a full professor, and eventually chaired the department. He was beloved by his students, who inducted him into Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI), one of the few faculty members asked to join a fraternity at the time. During his tenure at Union he became interim Director of Athletics. During this time Tom was instrumental in fundraising for the creation of Achilles Rink.

On Saturdays he would often go to the Albany Pork Store in Schenectady for cold cuts, and on Sundays he would bake several loaves of bread and invite students over for study sessions. Few could resist his good nature, intelligence and homemade bread. Tom was beloved by his students, many of whom went on to careers in academe, finance, and investment management. Former students of his don't hold back on their accolades - Tom was an inspiration and mentor.

Together with two Union College colleagues, Tom Kershner's second act was shifting his intellect from academia into business, starting an economic forecasting company called Kennerman Associates in 1979. During this time he stood up for the voiceless as an expert economic witness, determining economic loss for the deceased or injured and their families throughout the country, including some victims of 9/11.

In the 1980s the business was expanded into investment management. In the late 1990s, Tom brought on another business partner, Christopher Grosso, and later renamed the firm Kershner Grosso & Co. In addition to his work as an expert witness, Tom helped improve the fortunes of financiers and farmers alike, and made financial advising a noble profession.

Tom served on the Antioch University Board of Trustees in the early 2000's. Following his term there, he served on the Boards of Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency and Adirondack Community College. In 2012 Tom joined the Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation Board and remained active with them until his passing.

He enjoyed deep conversations with thoughtful people: anyone committed to their craft or profession, or anyone interested in learning or curious about the world. An avid reader, he was never far from a newspaper, magazine or a book. He was a member of the Saratoga Springs, Old Forge, Glens Falls, St. John USVI and Naples, FL libraries. His wealth of knowledge was respected by all who knew him.

Tom was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He felt it was through grit and determination that he overcame adversity and succeeded. When asked the secret to his success he would say, "Success is where preparation meets opportunity". The countless people whose lives he touched for nearly eight decades are better off because he lived, and a little sadder now that he's gone.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Christine Rowe-Button; daughters: Jennifer Moreau (Bill), Kim Ferrie (John); brother, James Kershner; step-sons: Case Button (Leigh Paterson) and Rob Button; and his beloved grandchildren: Anna and Amy Moreau, Drew and Grace Ziehnert, Jillian Ferrie and Zafero Button; all whom adored him.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on July 8, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the Saratoga Springs Public Library, 49 Henry Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).

Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Celebration of Life
NY
Just saw the notice of Professor Kershner's passing in the Union alumni magazine. 1970 and I am a fresh faced Union economics major in likely the second or third term of my freshman year. Professor Kerschner walks in. The class lights up. I can still see him sitting atop a student desk throwing down one of his economic postulates for all of us to sink into. Inevitably the discussion ends with something he says that leaves us all laughing. We've hardly arrived at Union but we've all found a family and a friend. He inspired in me a life long love of digging into all matters related to the economy and business. He made me feel (as a young kid) I belonged and had a role to play in that circle. What I would give to go back and sit down in that class! Condolences to the family. A life well lived and shared! RIP Professor Kerschner and thanks so much!
Jim Brennan
School
January 26, 2022
I was very fortunate in attending Union and majoring in Economics in the late 60s because it brought me into a close and meaningful academic and personal relationship with the new, eager, affable and brilliant addition to the Department.
Tom was easily the most influential faculty member I had there; but, as everyone who ever knew him would agree, he also combined academic achievement with integrity and good humor. When Tom joined our fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta we were thrilled and honored; all of us who knew him in that era extend our deepest sympathy to his wonderful family and will always treasure the warmth of our memories of him.
Steve Pierce
Friend
July 14, 2021
Dr. Kershner was very kind and thoughtful. Quick with a joke - my interactions with him were always pleasant and many times enlightening. RIP, my condolences to the family and all who knew him.
Matt Fueston
Acquaintance
July 8, 2021
I'll start with a simple fact: I've been a professor in the Economics Department at Union College since 1979, and in more than one way, it's absolutely clear that he was a main reason I took the job. I had worked for GE in Schenectady, then gone to grad school, and when I came on the market and was deciding what interviews I found interesting, I got a call from Tom. (I had taken a graduate course from him earlier, too, in a quarter when I wasn't traveling.) He observed that I probably knew whether I'd consider coming back to Schenectady or not and if yes, they'd like to interview me. I took the interview at the professional meetings and was struck by his vision for the department, the dynamic faculty he had recruited in Economics, and the prospects of being part of it.He convinced me to be here, and I haven't regretted it. He also encouraged all of us to participate actively in the full life of the college--which he did, too. I have seen him occasionally after he left to concentrate on business and I know his love of opera and enjoyment of life. I learned a lot from him and thoroughly enjoyed his sense of humor and intelligence. May he rest in peace, and I'm sorry for your loss.
Brad Lewis, Union College
Work
July 8, 2021
Joyce, Ross and Erica Lieblich
July 6, 2021
I was overwhelmingly saddened today upon learning of the passing of Tom. Although he came into my life as a learned advisor approximately ten years ago, Tom was a real treasure. Kind, compassionate, a great listener, a wonderful story teller, always creatively thinking outside of the box and generous beyond a fault. He was a giver in life. A giver of time, expertise, respect and love. Whenever we would catch up on business matters, the conversation would always stray to news of the day or something very interesting in our lives. Tom was a man of great faith, humor and optimism. He was a true friend and a "good guy". Mostly, he adored his wife, Christine, and his children and grandchildren. He always beamed when he spoke of them. May he Rest In Peace and know how well loved and missed he will be. My deepest condolences to his family and to his extended family at Kershner & Grosso.
Joyce Holzman-Lieblich
July 6, 2021
We're deeply saddened to hear of Tom's passing. Tom and I clicked the first time we met, and what a blessing it was to have met him. He was a wonderful, intelligent and caring person. We've lost a great friend.
Ron and Holley Hainen
Friend
July 6, 2021
We were blessed to call Tom a friend. He was always a happy soul and ready to either inform or listen. Such a great mind and heart are hard to find in one person but that was Tom. He will be missed. Tom was not only an incredible financial advisor, he had a personality that creates friendships. Every meeting turned into an exchange of family activities and future activities. We lost a very good friend.
Art & Sistie Bardol
Friend
July 6, 2021
Such a dear and wonderful friend. Tom was so intelligent but so humble and always kind and caring, ready to help when you needed him. Although I have not seen him since his wedding he will not be forgotten. My deepest sympathy to his family with love.
Marie Ezell
Friend
June 28, 2021
Dr. Kershner and I served as co-trustees together and he was the most important professional mentor I’ve ever had the honor of learning from. He was a champion for myself and my son, a true friend and a wonderful human. I am terribly saddened to hear of his passing.
Cheyenne Baer
Coworker
June 28, 2021
As a former Econ student and Athlete at Union, Prof Kershner had a lasting impact on my life. His guidance lead to my own 40 year career in education as a professor and coach. Just think of all the lives he influenced for the better. There´s no greater legacy.
John Denio
School
June 24, 2021
I was so blessed to have Tom as a friend and a mentor. He was so proud of his family, especially his grandchildren. I will miss him forever.
Maureen Parker
Friend
June 23, 2021
I didn’t know Dr. Kershner but it sounds as though he was a wonderful and accomplished man. I want to give accolades to the person who wrote his obituary as well.

Condolences and appreciation for a life well-lived.
Kevin Robbins
Acquaintance
June 23, 2021
To Thomas' Family and Friends,
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
June 22, 2021
