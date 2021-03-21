Mauriello, John Salvatore, - 85, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born in New York City to the late Anthony Maurice and Mariantonia Mauriello. Upon retirement, he moved from New York State to Cape May, NJ, in 2000, and then moved to Cape May Court House in 2008. He served in the New York State Army National Guard from 1956 to 1958. John served as a court reporter for over 40 years, with most of his career being at the New York State Supreme Court in White Plains, NY. He also inspired many future court reporters at the New York School of Court Reporting before his full retirement in 1999. John loved playing golf and was a member of the Wildwood Golf and Country Club. He was a selfless individual whose primary focus was to create the best life possible for all those around him. If you knew John, then you would have known what it was like to be loved unconditionally. He was a storyteller, master chef, and a gentleman with a larger-than-life personality. He enjoyed gathering with friends and family, sharing great food, drinks, and laughter, and having good times. He was an American patriot who loved his country and taught his kids to be grateful every day for being born here. John leaves behind his loving wife and soulmate of 45 years, Lillian "June" Mauriello. His children also survive him: Jean (Richard) Stewart, John A. (Patricia) Mauriello, Paul (Stacy) Mauriello, and Kristen (Kevin) McCormick; and his eight grandchildren, Emily Stewart, Julia Mauriello, Austin Mauriello, Noah Mauriello, Lola Mauriello, Declan McCormick, Ronan McCormick, and Madden McCormick. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew "Andy" Mauriello. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 12:30 p.m.at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. While the Church is officially open, live-streamed attendance is preferred for the safety of all. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA on Thursday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made through "In Memory Of" to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project
and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at http://www.inmemof.org
or by mailing a check made payable to In Memory Of, PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.