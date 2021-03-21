Menu
John Salvatore Mauriello
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Mauriello, John Salvatore, - 85, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born in New York City to the late Anthony Maurice and Mariantonia Mauriello. Upon retirement, he moved from New York State to Cape May, NJ, in 2000, and then moved to Cape May Court House in 2008. He served in the New York State Army National Guard from 1956 to 1958. John served as a court reporter for over 40 years, with most of his career being at the New York State Supreme Court in White Plains, NY. He also inspired many future court reporters at the New York School of Court Reporting before his full retirement in 1999. John loved playing golf and was a member of the Wildwood Golf and Country Club. He was a selfless individual whose primary focus was to create the best life possible for all those around him. If you knew John, then you would have known what it was like to be loved unconditionally. He was a storyteller, master chef, and a gentleman with a larger-than-life personality. He enjoyed gathering with friends and family, sharing great food, drinks, and laughter, and having good times. He was an American patriot who loved his country and taught his kids to be grateful every day for being born here. John leaves behind his loving wife and soulmate of 45 years, Lillian "June" Mauriello. His children also survive him: Jean (Richard) Stewart, John A. (Patricia) Mauriello, Paul (Stacy) Mauriello, and Kristen (Kevin) McCormick; and his eight grandchildren, Emily Stewart, Julia Mauriello, Austin Mauriello, Noah Mauriello, Lola Mauriello, Declan McCormick, Ronan McCormick, and Madden McCormick. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew "Andy" Mauriello. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 12:30 p.m.at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. While the Church is officially open, live-streamed attendance is preferred for the safety of all. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA on Thursday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations may be made through "In Memory Of" to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at http://www.inmemof.org or by mailing a check made payable to In Memory Of, PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral Mass
12:30p.m.
Our Lady of the Angels Church
35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry to hear this awful news! John was my court reporting teacher, and my favorite one, at that. While I was in school, John was a great inspiration to me, and he helped me TREMENDOUSLY. Although I never became a court reporter, I went into an allied field, vis-a-vis, 16 years as a medical transcriptionist/medical editor - thanks, in part, to John. He always made me laugh, and always put me in a great mood. John will surely be missed by all who knew him. My sincere condolences to the family.
Roger Klein
Student
April 1, 2021
I met John in the courthouse in WP when I transferred there in 1989. Turned out we lived about a mile away from one another. My first winter I could not get up my driveway in snow. John picked me up with his studded tires, and upon exiting my steep hidden driveway warned me to be sure my last glance before pulling out was to the left. Probably saved my and our family´s lives many times. We will miss him. He was a funny, caring and great guy. Warm regards, June and family. May he Rest In Peace. He´s probably golfing with Kevin Malone right about now.
Mark Richman
March 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy , June. Your family is in my prayers. Fondly, Gerry.
Gerry DAlesio
March 22, 2021
Dear June and family - Deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband-
Mary Lou
March 22, 2021
John and I started out as court reporters many, many years ago. While our court reporting careers took different courses, John has always remained an inspiration to me both professionally and personally. He was a wonderful colleague and I will always treasure his friendship. I am so sorry for your loss. Blase J. Spinozzi Sr. Court Reporter (Retired) NYS Supreme Court
Blase Spinozzi
March 18, 2021
Always loved seeing him at family gatherings which were never enough. Best dance partner as my Aunt Roseanna agrees. Will miss your handsome smiling face. My heartfelt condolences to your family June and family and Jean and family
Eileen Cosenza
March 18, 2021
John was a family friend. A very nice guy and dancer. May John Rest In Peace. Sending prayers to John in Heaven and also to his family.
Roseanna Cosenza
March 17, 2021
We are thinking of you and your family at this very sad time
Judy and Jerry Miller
March 16, 2021
