I met John in the courthouse in WP when I transferred there in 1989. Turned out we lived about a mile away from one another. My first winter I could not get up my driveway in snow. John picked me up with his studded tires, and upon exiting my steep hidden driveway warned me to be sure my last glance before pulling out was to the left. Probably saved my and our family´s lives many times. We will miss him. He was a funny, caring and great guy. Warm regards, June and family. May he Rest In Peace. He´s probably golfing with Kevin Malone right about now.

Mark Richman March 28, 2021