Kelly, Michael Francis, - of Ocean City, Beloved father, devoted husband, lauded stage director, accomplished producer and lifelong teacher Michael Francis Kelly passed away on Wednesday, June 30th, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chicago in 1932, Mike first studied at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University before graduating with a degree in English from Elmhurst College. Following his service in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of Iowa, where he earned both his MA and PhD in Theatre. After a brief tenure at the University of Central Missouri, Mike was named chair of the Department of Speech and Theatre at Glassboro State College, later renamed Rowan University, where he taught theatre history, directing and public speaking for over 40 years. During this time, he also founded Glassboro Summer Theatre, a nationally-respected company of theatre professionals, which thrived under his leadership as Producer and frequent Director for over 25 years. During this time, Mike also founded and led an annual theatre tour in London, later expanding to other areas in continental Europe and around the globe. When not traveling, Mike was a fervent supporter of the arts in Philadelphia as a donor and subscriber to the Philadelphia Orchestra, 1812 Productions, Philadelphia Theatre Company and Arden Theater, among others. His love of travel, theatre and music was eclipsed only by his pride in and love for his extended family. Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 27 years, Barbara Rainear; his first wife Verne Kelly; his daughter Shawn Biner; his sons Kevin, Patrick (Amy), Terence (Jana) and Darin (Michele); his stepson Rus Rainear; 11 grandchildren (Ryan Biner, Liam Biner, Megan Biner McPartlan, Dana Suchecki, Ariel Kelly, Shannon Kelly, Shane Kelly, Keira Kelly, Eamon Kelly, Eoin Kelly and Maureen Kelly); two great-grandchildren (Cliff Biner and Jack Biner); his sister Molly Martin; his brother Tim Kelly; many close friends, and six decades' worth of students, actors and theatre professionals lucky enough to have been influenced by his love of teaching and of the arts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mike's name to as many local theatre companies as can be helped, including 1812 Productions in Philadelphia. A public memorial service will be held at Rowan University this fall, with a date to be determined. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.