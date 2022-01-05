John A. Hutter

January 20, 1960-December 6, 2021

John A. Hutter, 61, of Walcott, Iowa passed away at home on Monday, December 6, 2021.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8th at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. A celebration of life gathering will follow from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Big River Bowling, Davenport. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

John was born on January 20, 1960 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Bill and Barb Hutter. John was an avid bowler for many years, enjoying his time in his leagues with friends. He especially loved to bowl with his two nieces and two great nephews. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and New York Jets fan, and was an ASA softball umpire. He also loved spending time with his family and fishing with his dad. He was recently training to be a CNC operator.

Those left to honor his memory are his mother, Barbara Hutter of Walcott; his sister, Marie (Mike) Tharp of Walcott; his nieces, Mandy (Dan) Tellez of Minnesota, and Katelyn (Chris) Wolfram of Blue Grass; and his two great nephews, Zerek and Taven Tellez.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2020.

Online condolences may be shared with John's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.