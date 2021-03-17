Menu
Michael Anthony Goduto
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bettendorf High School

Michael Anthony Goduto

August 1, 1959-March 15, 2021

Michael Anthony Goduto, 61, passed away on March 15, 2021 at Mesa Manor in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Mike was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to John Thomas and Kathleen Ann Goduto on August 1, 1959. Mike grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa, graduating from Bettendorf High School in 1977. Mike was a very talented artist and guitar player, as well as a gifted baseball pitcher. Mike completed one year at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.

Mike was brain injured after being struck by lightning in August of 1978. He moved to Hilltop Life Adjustment Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado where he led a full and productive life for 36 years. He was well taken care of by the staff, especially his caseworker of 19 years, Lisa Woods.

Mike is survived by his father, John Goduto, Oro Valley, Arizona; 2 sisters, Cathy (Dan) Dingman and Chris (Jay) Kempker, both of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; and 1 brother, John (Janet) Goduto of Boulder, Colorado. He has 3 nephews, Tyler Dingman, Riley Kempker, and Reece Kempker; as well as 1 niece, Kendall Goduto. He also has many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Ann Keenan Goduto; and an infant brother, Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hilltop Life Adjustment Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 17, 2021.
My prayers go out to the entire family. Good memories of old neighbors.
Susan Cassatt
March 20, 2021
Our love,thoughts, and prayers are being sent to John and Mike´s sisters and brother and family. My husband, Bob worked with John at Inpro. I remember the day Mike was struck with lightening. Comfort to all.
Marcia Lintz
March 19, 2021
I worked with Mike at the movie theater the summer of 77 and have lots of fond memories of hanging out with him and a couple others we worked with. Visited him once in Spring 78 when I was visiting Cornell with my roomie from UIowa. He was a great guy and a great friend. Have never forgotten him. So sad for your loss.
Karen Kalshoven Hean
March 18, 2021
My heart goes out to all of you! So many years of fond memories growing up on Wakonda Drive in Bettendorf, Ia! Mike knew how to bring a smile to the faces of all he met! May you find comfort in the beautiful life he lead and the amazing memories we all share!
Cyndi Rohm Diercks
March 17, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Mike´s passing. I attended BHS with him. He was so talented and I have many fond memories of him. My prayers go out to Mr. Goduto and Mike´s siblings.
Cindy Langtimm McLouth
March 17, 2021
Sorry to hear of Mikes passing. We lived across the street from one another on Wakonda dr. In Bettendorf
Frank Bonis
March 17, 2021
