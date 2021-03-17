Michael Anthony Goduto

August 1, 1959-March 15, 2021

Michael Anthony Goduto, 61, passed away on March 15, 2021 at Mesa Manor in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Mike was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to John Thomas and Kathleen Ann Goduto on August 1, 1959. Mike grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa, graduating from Bettendorf High School in 1977. Mike was a very talented artist and guitar player, as well as a gifted baseball pitcher. Mike completed one year at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.

Mike was brain injured after being struck by lightning in August of 1978. He moved to Hilltop Life Adjustment Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado where he led a full and productive life for 36 years. He was well taken care of by the staff, especially his caseworker of 19 years, Lisa Woods.

Mike is survived by his father, John Goduto, Oro Valley, Arizona; 2 sisters, Cathy (Dan) Dingman and Chris (Jay) Kempker, both of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; and 1 brother, John (Janet) Goduto of Boulder, Colorado. He has 3 nephews, Tyler Dingman, Riley Kempker, and Reece Kempker; as well as 1 niece, Kendall Goduto. He also has many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Ann Keenan Goduto; and an infant brother, Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hilltop Life Adjustment Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado.