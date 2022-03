Dalza Marion Satrang

BELLE FOURCHE - Dalza Marion Satrang, 95, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Rolling Hills Assisted Living, Belle Fourche, SD.

Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Sturgis, SD, with funeral services following. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.