Gravens, Daniel Lee

Left this world at home in the presence of Carol and his three children on December 1, 2021. Dan was born in February 1937 to Georgia and Charles Gravens in Latonia, Kentucky.

In 1960 he met the love of his life, Carol Klosterkemper, and they were married in 1962. They moved shortly after to St. Louis and raised three children, Christopher, Laura and David. In July, 1999 Dan was overjoyed to become the grandfather to twins Clara and Anna Mueller.

Dan worked as a microbiologist at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Barnes Hospital Department of Surgery, and Vestal Laboratories in St. Louis. In his retirement Dan became a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, and was a longtime volunteer at Missouri Botanical Garden and Missouri History Museum.

He will be remembered for his quiet kindness and intelligence, his love of mentoring young people, and his special way with children.

Services: A memorial service will be held on February 5th at the Piper Palm House Tower Grove Park..