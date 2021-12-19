Menu
Daniel Lee Gravens
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Gravens, Daniel Lee

Left this world at home in the presence of Carol and his three children on December 1, 2021. Dan was born in February 1937 to Georgia and Charles Gravens in Latonia, Kentucky.

In 1960 he met the love of his life, Carol Klosterkemper, and they were married in 1962. They moved shortly after to St. Louis and raised three children, Christopher, Laura and David. In July, 1999 Dan was overjoyed to become the grandfather to twins Clara and Anna Mueller.

Dan worked as a microbiologist at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Barnes Hospital Department of Surgery, and Vestal Laboratories in St. Louis. In his retirement Dan became a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, and was a longtime volunteer at Missouri Botanical Garden and Missouri History Museum.

He will be remembered for his quiet kindness and intelligence, his love of mentoring young people, and his special way with children.

Services: A memorial service will be held on February 5th at the Piper Palm House Tower Grove Park..


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
5
Memorial service
Piper Palm House Tower Grove Park
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Carol and family. Your Dan captured my heart from day one. He enriched my life with his humor and endless encouragement. He was a true friend to everyone. I adored him. I will never forget his smiling face or his soothing voice for as long as I live. Sending my love to you all. Jen
Jen Ahearn
January 25, 2022
