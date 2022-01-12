Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene D. Ruth
ABOUT
University City High School

Ruth, Eugene D.

Dr. Eugene D. Ruth, Jr. "Gene"

passed away on January 7, 2022 at the age of 81. He died peacefully at his home in University City, Missouri surrounded by family. Gene is survived by his wife, Rebecca Glenn; his step-sister, Holley Pavy; his son, Justin Ruth; his daughter-in-law, Andrea Ruth; and, his granddaughters, Lauren and Megan Ruth.

Gene graduated from University City High School in 1958 where he was a three-time Missouri State High School Diving Champion.

He was a talented educator, developer, and builder of curriculum and schools. His career path in education began informally as a teenager teaching swimming to hundreds of University City youth in his grandfather's pool. Through this enterprise, Gene paid his way through college earning his B.A. from Kenyon College, followed by his Ed.D from Columbia University - Teachers College.

Gene's formal career began in 1965 as a teacher at the Hilltop Elementary School in Ladue, Missouri. He went on to touch countless lives of students, parents, and colleagues teaching in the New York City public school system, before rising as a well-known leader in the independent school community. Gene served as Head of School for The Calhoun School, in New York, New York; The Gordon School, in Providence, Rhode Island; and, The Wilson School, in Clayton, Missouri.

He left an indelible legacy wherever he went whether it was the groundbreaking for and construction of The Calhoun School's innovative, open floor plan main building on West End Avenue in the 1970s - or, spearheading the massive expansion of The Wilson School's underground gymnasium, which bears his name, in the 2000s.

Gene cultivated deep and impactful relationships. His inspirational and effective leadership was grounded in his enormous capacity to identify the value of those with whom he came into contact, as well as his recognition of life's richness and the responsibility to pass that knowledge forward.

Gene loved life and experienced it widely, enjoying fly fishing, art, music (jazz in particular), good food and wine. He delighted in entertaining and creating experiences for others - often recounting grand and wonderfully embellished stories of his life experiences. Never short on advice, Gene loved for those he knew, for many years or just minutes, to benefit from his knowledge and erudition.

Services: The family plans to conduct a memorial service celebrating Gene's life, but it will be delayed due to the pandemic. To be included in a future announcement with service details, please email his son at [email protected]

Memorial gifts may be made to The Wilson School, 400 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105; (314) 725-4999.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Such a good friend and colleague who I will miss. We both came to the Wilson School as our "final career moves before retirement" Both of us were over qualified but, loving the school, staff, parents and of course the children. This photo is from an event at the school and with all school activities, Gene always had a smile on his face. One of my fond memories is Gene always standing at the front of the school each morning greeting the students as they came in the door......each and every one of them by name! God Bless you Gene Ruth!
LYNDA BURGMAN
School
April 15, 2022
Gene and I both came to the Wilson School in the same year after "retiring" from other, what Gene called, "Big Shot Jobs". He said we were both overly qualified but, we made a great team. I treasured every year I was at the Wilson School working beside Gene as Head Master and good friend. May God bless his soul.
LYNDA BURGMAN
March 3, 2022
With deepest sympathy and our condolences to the family! We will always remember Gene and the 10 years at Wilson School, with our (now grown up) children, Benedek and Nora.
Aniko Javorfi & Attila Kovacs
School
February 3, 2022
I taught with Gene at the Calhoun School. He encouraged creativity in his faculty in order to better engage students. As a leader he was dynamic, finding the strengths in students and faculty alike. He definitely thought outside the box and created an exciting educational world where everyone was learning.
Anne Kendall
School
January 23, 2022
I'm so sorry you've lost your father, Justin. I will always remember my times with him, especially on the Current River. What good times we had together. Best wishes to you and your family. Kin
Kinny Howland
January 18, 2022
Dear Becky, Justin and Andrea, I was so sorry to hear about Gene. Your family has been in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you. Gerri Meesey
Gerri Meesey
School
January 18, 2022
It was a privilege to meet and know Gene in the last few months of his life. His kindness and sense of humor shined through in almost all situations. He was very gracious and sweet, with wickedly witty comebacks. He loved telling stories of his days in education, which meant so much to him. He is and will be greatly missed.
Kayla M.
January 17, 2022
Gene was head of school in my early years as a student at Calhoun. He set a very high bar for those who followed. I wish I had known him as an adult. But, I greatly value the lasting impact he had on me and the school. My sincere condolences to the entire Ruth family.
Dan Bernard
Friend
January 15, 2022
George M. Murphy '78, '79, '80
January 14, 2022
I was a student at Calhoun when Gene was Head. I remember him so well. He was a wonderful leader and speaker. He was famous in my household! He was a big figure in my life- his educational theories resonated with me, and eventually I worked for the admissions office in the upper school, giving tours, and speaking at open night's for potential new families about Calhoun's progressive educational philosophy that was based on Gene's ideas. My deepest condolences to his whole family.
Alexis Brooks, The Calhoun School, '78
School
January 14, 2022
My sympathy to the family of Dr. Eugene Ruth. I believe my experience of the Calhoun School (I graduated class of 1976) is so fond because of the experimental quality of the education, not grades but clusters, not 4 walls but open expansive spaces. I remember the parade from the original building to the fabulous cube on West 81st street. His inspiration and courage to create something wonderful and new and that keeps fostering dreams is a remarkable achievement. I am sorry for his loss to his family and to many,many people over decades.
Amy Busch (Goldfarb)
School
January 14, 2022
Our sincere condolences to Becky, Justin, and the entire family on Gene´s passing. We are holding you all in our thoughts and prayers. May Gene´s spectacular legacy of service be a balm to you all.
Jamie and Jane Paradise
Work
January 13, 2022
I remember Gene well, even to this day. He was always 1st place in every diving competition. I always dreaded facing him as I was on the Ladue High school diving team. He was a gracious winner and always willing to offer helpful tips To us lesser divers. I guess I am grateful that he wasn't in my college conference. He was certainly a legend in our time in the diving competitions. I am certain that you can take comfort in the fact that he was always a leader a leader in his field. My best wishes to the family and friends of Gene.
Richard S Baer
January 13, 2022
Justin, I am so sorry to hear about your Dad. He enriched many lives while here in Providence. He had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was such a good friend to me in my difficult times. I will always have wonderful and insightful memories of him. Also, I have wonderful memories of you and Giff , Philip, and the Barrs. I would love to connect with you. Please give my love to Andrea and your daughters. Much love, Phebe
Phebe
Friend
January 12, 2022
Condolences to the Ruth family. In the scheme of Gene´s vitae it may seem insignificant, but Gene´s education began at Flynn Park School in University City, where his leadership qualities first shined and he was captain of the school safety patrol in 6th grade. It´s true, Flynn Park was the training ground for excellence and Gene´s stellar qualities were developed there. I was a user behind Gene at Flynn Park but I recognized, and remember, his high personal qualities.
Bill Mathis
School
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results