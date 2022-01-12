Ruth, Eugene D.

Dr. Eugene D. Ruth, Jr. "Gene"

passed away on January 7, 2022 at the age of 81. He died peacefully at his home in University City, Missouri surrounded by family. Gene is survived by his wife, Rebecca Glenn; his step-sister, Holley Pavy; his son, Justin Ruth; his daughter-in-law, Andrea Ruth; and, his granddaughters, Lauren and Megan Ruth.

Gene graduated from University City High School in 1958 where he was a three-time Missouri State High School Diving Champion.

He was a talented educator, developer, and builder of curriculum and schools. His career path in education began informally as a teenager teaching swimming to hundreds of University City youth in his grandfather's pool. Through this enterprise, Gene paid his way through college earning his B.A. from Kenyon College, followed by his Ed.D from Columbia University - Teachers College.

Gene's formal career began in 1965 as a teacher at the Hilltop Elementary School in Ladue, Missouri. He went on to touch countless lives of students, parents, and colleagues teaching in the New York City public school system, before rising as a well-known leader in the independent school community. Gene served as Head of School for The Calhoun School, in New York, New York; The Gordon School, in Providence, Rhode Island; and, The Wilson School, in Clayton, Missouri.

He left an indelible legacy wherever he went whether it was the groundbreaking for and construction of The Calhoun School's innovative, open floor plan main building on West End Avenue in the 1970s - or, spearheading the massive expansion of The Wilson School's underground gymnasium, which bears his name, in the 2000s.

Gene cultivated deep and impactful relationships. His inspirational and effective leadership was grounded in his enormous capacity to identify the value of those with whom he came into contact, as well as his recognition of life's richness and the responsibility to pass that knowledge forward.

Gene loved life and experienced it widely, enjoying fly fishing, art, music (jazz in particular), good food and wine. He delighted in entertaining and creating experiences for others - often recounting grand and wonderfully embellished stories of his life experiences. Never short on advice, Gene loved for those he knew, for many years or just minutes, to benefit from his knowledge and erudition.

Services: The family plans to conduct a memorial service celebrating Gene's life, but it will be delayed due to the pandemic. To be included in a future announcement with service details, please email his son at [email protected]

Memorial gifts may be made to The Wilson School, 400 DeMun Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105; (314) 725-4999.