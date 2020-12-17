Menu
Charlotte Sharp
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Charlotte Sharp

August 20, 1953 - December 15, 2020

Charlotte Han Sharp, 67, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home in College Station following a lengthy illness. She was the wife of John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

Charlotte was born in Temple, Texas August 20, 1953 to Robert and Millicent Han. She grew up in Austin and had two brothers, Robert Dale Han Jr. and Hampden Gregory Han. In 1977, she graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics, majoring in Textiles and Clothing, before marrying John Sharp in 1978.

Charlotte was a close partner in her husband's long career in politics and public service since his election to the Texas House of Representatives in 1978.

Charlotte's life was guided by her faith. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station, where she worked to engage youth in enhancing their own faith. She was also a co-founder of the St. Gabriel Catholic School in Austin.

Charlotte was a renowned philanthropist. She was involved in many community and humanitarian efforts, particularly for women, children and young people. She was a powerful fundraiser for a variety of organizations, including Texas Children's Hospital and Dell Children's Medical Center. In the early 1990s, Charlotte and John Sharp worked with United Jewish Appeal to relocate hundreds of Jewish families from Russia to Israel. As the Honorary Chair of the 2015 Magnolia Tea, she helped raise a record amount for scholarships for Texas A&M University medical students.

Charlotte was in The Junior Service League in Victoria and The Junior League of Austin, as well as the Woman's Club of Bryan. She was on the board of the Ronald McDonald House in Austin and involved with the National Charity League. She volunteered at Caritas of Austin and Mobile Loaves & Fishes in Austin and was a member of both the Senate Ladies Club of Texas and the Legislative Ladies Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Charlotte's friends and family make donations to Mobile Loaves & Fishes at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin or to the Woman's Club of Bryan-College Station.

Charlotte is survived by her husband and their children, Spencer and Victoria; a daughter-in-law, Brigitte and two granddaughters, Simone and Freya; and her brother, Robert Dale Han Jr.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Mary Cathedral in Austin, with graveside services at The Texas State Cemetery immediately following. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed in the Cathedral at the following link: https://smcaustin.org/sharp

There will be a 7pm Rosary Thursday, December 17, at St. Mary's Catholic Center in College Station.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Center
College Station, TX
Dec
18
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Cathedral
Austin, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful and gracious lady. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
Liz Nauert
January 1, 2021
Sue and Charles' 79 Boyette
December 19, 2020
Sue and Charles' 79 Boyette
December 19, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss of this beautiful soul. Charlotte was always gracious to everyone all of her life. I know she touched so many lives with her giving spirit and will be remembered by many, which is the mark of a life well lived.

Nancy Netherton Ellison
nancy ellison
Neighbor
December 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss and send our prayers to both families.
Billy & Marcia Luce
Classmate
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss and send our prayers to the family. Our son, Father Will Rooney, was assigned to St. Mary's Cathedral in July of this year, and I am sure will be of great support to you and your family during the funeral mass.
Dr. Bill and Megan Rooney
December 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Vicky Astorga
December 17, 2020
Our sincere and heartfelt condolences. Janet Dudding & James Kaihatu
Janet Dudding
December 17, 2020
What a loss for your family and all of us. Such a beautiful person! Prayers for all of the Sharp and Han family. Marietta and Wally Scott
Marietta W Scott
Friend
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss, sir.
Pedro E. Herrejon
December 17, 2020
Rest in Peace dear Charlotte
Anna Maria and JW Wood
December 17, 2020
