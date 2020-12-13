Julia "Kitty" Malkey
April 15, 1929 - December 10, 2020
Kitty Malkey, formerly of Normangee, passed away in Bryan, Texas at the age of 91. She was born to Elbert and Ada (Creel) Griffin in Livingston, Texas. Kitty married Warance Malkey, Sr. in 1949. While raising 3 children, she attended college part time over several years to pursue a teaching degree in special education. She graduated from Baylor University while living in Hillsboro where Warance worked as a school superintendent. Because of her patient and caring nature, she truly found her calling in teaching. They moved back to Normangee in 1980 where she continued to enjoy her teaching career until she retired in 1992.
Kitty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Warance of 52 years, her daughter Paula and a brother, Lee Griffin.
Those left behind are a son, Bubba Malkey, daughter Kay Moore, a sister L'Ella Andrews and 4 grandchildren; Jason Hodges, Greg Hodges, Kara Hodges, Abby Malkey and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial donation may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, TX 77803 or Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 5084 Church Ln, North Zulch, TX 77872.
Private services have been entrusted to Hillier, with a burial at Hopewell Cemetery. Virtual Services will be available at 1:30 pm, on Wednesday, December 16th, on Kitty's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2020.