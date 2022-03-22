TOLER, Dr. Arthur Gregory "Mr. Westover Hills", 88, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on March 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Arthur Gregory Toler Sr. and Marie Lenzi Toler; his brother, Petro Carroll Toler; and daughter-in-law, Ann Garrett Toler.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mabel MacDonald Toler; his three sons, Alan Toler (Cheryl), Paul Toler (Darla) and Scott Toler; his two daughters, Genevieve Cozad (Matthew) and Claire Johnson (Curtis); and his 11 grandchildren, Christopher Toler (Meghan), William Toler (Abigail), Garrett Toler, Hannah Toler, Lenzi Toler, David Cozad, Alison Toler, Andrew Cozad, Adam Toler, Bryan Cozad and Saylor Johnson. He is also survived by two brothers, Anthony Toler (Arlene, deceased) and Joseph Toler (Suzanne).



Greg was a devoted and loving husband, father and brother, always putting family needs before his own. He was born, raised and returned to Westover Hills after attending Pennsylvania College of Optometry and serving in the United State Air Force. In the Air Force, he met Mabel, his loving and caring wife. They raised five children as he built a successful optometric practice in Westover Hills. He was dedicated to his patients, making sure they received the best care for 50-plus years. Greg was involved in the Westover Hills Community and Merchants Association throughout his lifetime.



Greg was a member and held several positions in the following Optometric organizations: Richmond Optometric Society, Virginia Optometric Association, Southern Council of Optometrists and American Optometric Association. Greg was a fellow in the Virginia Academy of Optometry, a member of Optometric Extension Program and a member of the College of Optometrist in Vision. Greg was Virginia Optometrist of the Year in 1977. He served at the pleasure of the governor of Virginia on the Board of Optometry 1979 to 1984. Greg was also a Southern Council of Optometrist Education Committee member. He was certified by the Virginia Board of Optometry to use diagnostic pharmaceutical agents and certified by the Virginia Board of Medicine to use Therapeutic Pharmaceutical agents.



Greg was also a member and officer of the Chesterfield Jaycees (1961 to 1969), Southside Richmond Civitan Club (1961 to 1989), Knights of Columbus (1959 to 2022), where he was a charter member of Council #6189 and Boy Scouts of America (1961 to 1983).



Greg was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he held several positions on the Parish Advisory Board. He was the chairman of the 75th and 100th Anniversary Committees for Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Greg held several board positions at Sacred Heart: St. Augustine School (1970 to 1984), Benedictine High School (1980 to 1985) and St. Gertrude High School (1983 to 1990), where he and his children attended school. He attended University of Richmond, then graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry (1957).



Family and friends will be received at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., with a Christian Wake service beginning at 7:30 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1400 Perry Street, Richmond, Virginia 23224, on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Gertrude High School or Benedictine College Preparatory.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.