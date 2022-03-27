GUY, Betsy Sanne, 73, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away Monday, March 21, 2022.



She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Senius Sanne; mother, Margaret Jenkins Sanne; stepsister, Jacqueline Cox; stepbrother-in-law, John Cox; nephew, Don Cox.



Betsy grew up in Highland Park, graduating from John Marshall High School, before going to VCU where she received a bachelor's and a master's degree in Education. Betsy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who cherished her time with all her family, especially at Christmas when she couldn't hold back her excitement for gift-giving to the max. Birthdays, summer camps with the SSS girls, vacations at the beach, travel with special friends and New Year's Eve dinners with the golf group she cooked were always special to her. Betsy was a wonderfully gifted elementary school teacher for many years, with a master's degree in reading. She left that career to stay home to raise her children and travel with them to soccer tournaments and swim meets throughout high school and college. During that time she was President of Bon Air Junior Woman's Club and she handled all the State registrations for FC Richmond Magic Soccer Club. She then went into the private sector working for The American Historical Foundation and America Remembers, rising to the level of VP of Manufacturing. She semi-retired at the start of the pandemic to monitor the virtual learning of two of her grandchildren. She continued consulting during that time as well as after her diagnosis. She will always be remembered for her kindness to all and her loving, generous nature. She will be truly missed by all.



She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Peter Southwick Guy; brother, Thomas Sanne (Sue) of Chicago; son, Gray Southwick Guy (Rebecca) of Arlington; daughter, Rebecca Sperry Thompson (Carl) of Chesterfield; brother-in-law, Richard Guy (Nancy) of Virginia Beach; sister-in-law, Lois Cody (Jim) of Syracuse, N.Y.; grandchildren, Alex, Lizzie and Cate Guy, Tripp and Collins Thompson; nephews, Jay Sanne (Melissa) of Henrico, Matthew Sanne (Heather) of Arlington, Donald Guy of Virginia Beach; nieces, Margaret Sanne of Chicago, Eileen Cody of Bethlehem, Pa., Christine Cody of New York City and Maggie Hammomd (Beau) of Fairfax, Va.



A memorial visitation will be held at Bliley's Funeral Home on Augusta Ave., Sunday, April 3, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m.



A Celebration of Life will follow at Independence Golf Club, 600 Founders Bridge Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. All family and friends welcome.



Memorial contribution may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.