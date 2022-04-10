MCKENNEY, Carroll Jackson "Jack", 78, Richmond, Virginia, died December 14, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll McKenney and Dell Jackson. Jack is survived by his wife, Nan Kelly McKenney; son, Philip McKenney, his wife, Katie and three grandsons, Ross, Austin and Owen. He is also survived by sisters, Katy Lassen and Sarah Mapp; and brother, John McKenney. Nieces and nephews who survive include Laura Phillips (Rick), Tracy Samuel, Mary Bieniak (Dan), Kim Six (Bill), Laura Mapp (Carl), Ian Mapp, Erica McKenney and Jonathan McKenney.
Jack was raised in Austinville, Virginia and graduated from Virginia Tech. After serving in the Army, he returned to Richmond and worked for Philip Morris, retiring in 1998. Jack enjoyed a post-retirement career working at A Sharper Palate Catering for many years. He loved playing golf and gardening, especially when the tulips he planted each year heralded the arrival of spring. Jack relished being "Grandpa Jack" to his three grandchildren, supporting their activities at school and on the athletic fields.
Jack loved golf and Virginia Tech almost as much as he loved his "grands" and would appreciate donations in his memory to: Virginia Tech Men's Golf Program, 902 Prices Fork Road (0336), University Gateway Center, Blacksburg, Va. 24061 or St. Bridget Catholic School, 6011 York Road, Richmond, Va. 23226.
Services will be private. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.