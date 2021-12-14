Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles "Don" Everett
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
EVERETT, Charles "Don", 72, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Stachia Everett; and father, Hubert Lee Everett. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Martha Everett; daughter, Angie Maher (Kevin); son, Chad Everett (Julie); sister, Brenda McNatt (Kelly); and a loving Papa to three granddaughters, Emma and Amelia Maher and Gracelynn Everett. Don lived an extraordinary life; he was a Seabee in the Navy during the Vietnam War and quickly joined the Richmond Fire Department, where he was a firefighter for 30 years. He was an avid golfer at The Meadowbrook Country Club. Apart from golfing, he enjoyed hunting whitetail deer and fishing. He was a PROUD AMERICAN, an excellent advice giver and joke teller. His final advice to us was "Love each other, remember where you came from, and it'll all be okay." The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. His funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234. Interment will take place in Dale Memorial Park following the service. His family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his name to an organization of your choice.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Beulah United Methodist Church
6930 Hopkins Rd, North Chesterfield, VA
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We send our deepest and condolences to you and your family.
Sharon Mills
December 14, 2021
Praying for all of you during this difficult time. Let your hearts be filled with memories of happier times together.
Chris Block
December 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results