EVERETT, Charles "Don", 72, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Stachia Everett; and father, Hubert Lee Everett. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Martha Everett; daughter, Angie Maher (Kevin); son, Chad Everett (Julie); sister, Brenda McNatt (Kelly); and a loving Papa to three granddaughters, Emma and Amelia Maher and Gracelynn Everett. Don lived an extraordinary life; he was a Seabee in the Navy during the Vietnam War and quickly joined the Richmond Fire Department, where he was a firefighter for 30 years. He was an avid golfer at The Meadowbrook Country Club. Apart from golfing, he enjoyed hunting whitetail deer and fishing. He was a PROUD AMERICAN, an excellent advice giver and joke teller. His final advice to us was "Love each other, remember where you came from, and it'll all be okay." The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. His funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234. Interment will take place in Dale Memorial Park following the service. His family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his name to an organization of your choice.