LIESFELD, Charles Phillip, Jr., December 31, 1954 to April 13, 2022. Charles Phillip Liesfeld Jr., known to his friends and family as "Charlie" or "Big Charlie," of Richmond, Virginia and longtime resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, next to his loving wife, Lynn Liesfeld, at the age of 67.
Charlie was originally from Short Pump, Virginia, where he was raised with his four siblings on a farm by their late father and mother, Charles Phillip Liesfeld Sr. and Elnora Bussard Liesfeld.
Charlie was an avid sports fan; he loved the Washington Commanders and rarely ever missed a game. He was also a pilot. He earned his pilot's license as a hobby and flew his own plane all over.
After attending and earning his degree in Business from VCU, Charlie went on to be a very successful developer and was the founder of CP Liesfeld Construction Co. in 1976.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Phillip Liesfeld Sr. and Elnora Bussard Liesfeld; his sister, Mary Jane Taylor; and his brother, William Carey Liesfeld.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Smith Liesfeld; his sons, Charles Phillip Liesfeld III and James Burke Liesfeld (Laura); his daughter, Mariana Elizabeth Casey (Andy); his brothers, Lawrence Howard Liesfeld (Robin) and Robert Michael Liesfeld; his grandchildren, Kayla Ball, Emma Casey, Paxton Liesfeld, Grayson Casey, Presley Liesfeld and Micah Liesfeld. He is also survived by his dog, Zeke, who always kept a watchful eye over Charlie while he was sick and enjoyed playing fetch with Charlie when he was well.
Charles will be laid to rest at Mt. Cavalry Cemetery and the visitation will held at Bliley's Funeral Home at 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230 on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Bliley's Funeral Home at 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230 on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association in memory of Charlie's mother and sister, who both passed due to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (https://www.als.org/donate
or (888) 949-2577 or [email protected]
for donations).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2022.