ALLEN, Forest Wayne, 40, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on June 11, 2021. He was born in Clearwater, Florida to Willard Lee Allen Jr. and Bonita Jean Roy Allen. He is survived by his parents; his brother, Everett Wyatt Allen (Samantha Colby Cohen Allen); and paternal grandmother, Patricia Darlene Ernest. He was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Halderman Niedermayer; paternal grandfather, Willard Lee Allen Sr.; maternal grandparents, Weldon and Maxine Roy; and stepgrandfather, Ernie Earnest. Forest gave his heart to Jesus when he was 10 years old at Bethany Baptist Church. His Christian life was enhanced by Cool Spring Baptist Church, where he played in the youth group band. He graduated from Atlee High School in 1999, attended Virginia Tech, graduating with a Fishery Science degree in 2006. Forest achieved a degree as a Mud Engineer and worked in Texas and Colorado in the oil-drilling business. He taught children sail boating at Camp Piankatank in Va. and outdoor education at Camp Grady Spruce in Texas. Forest was proficient in songwriting, performing and recording in both Virginia and Texas. He was an encourager, a mentor, a teacher and a loving friend to many. He had a heart for special needs children. His relationship with the Lord was evident in his songwriting and interactions with others. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. Cheerful attire suggested. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Forest's honor to Cool Spring Baptist Church, Special Needs Bridge Builders Program. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2021.