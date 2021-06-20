Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Michael Bartholomew
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
BARTHOLOMEW, Gary Michael, passed away at age 61 on June 13, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Schaefer Sr. and Mary Schaefer; daughter, Marianne Colleen Bartholomew; and brother, James Bartholomew Sr. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Bartholomew; his children, Gary Bartholomew Jr. and Marianne Hope Bartholomew; grandson, Chase Bartholomew; stepdaughter, Jennifer Emory; brothers, William Bartholomew, Daniel Bartholomew and Raymond Schaefer Jr. Gary served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Moose for over 30 years. Memorial service will be held at Sandston Moose Lodge, 4505 Oakleys Lane, Richmond, Va. 23231, on July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Sandston Moose Lodge
4505 Oakleys Lane, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.