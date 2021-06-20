BARTHOLOMEW, Gary Michael, passed away at age 61 on June 13, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Schaefer Sr. and Mary Schaefer; daughter, Marianne Colleen Bartholomew; and brother, James Bartholomew Sr. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Bartholomew; his children, Gary Bartholomew Jr. and Marianne Hope Bartholomew; grandson, Chase Bartholomew; stepdaughter, Jennifer Emory; brothers, William Bartholomew, Daniel Bartholomew and Raymond Schaefer Jr. Gary served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Moose for over 30 years. Memorial service will be held at Sandston Moose Lodge, 4505 Oakleys Lane, Richmond, Va. 23231, on July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.