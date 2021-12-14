SINGLETON, Harold B., Jr., December 13, 1945 to December 9, 2021, 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away December 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, the Honorable Harold and Cecilia Lacy Singleton. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Helen; three children, Catherine Singleton, Mark (Lisa) Singleton and Richard (Jamie) Singleton, M.D.; grandchildren, Ian, Tyler, Tristian, Pepper and Olive Singleton; his brother, Morrison (Dianne) Singleton; sister-in-law, Janet Rickman; and several nieces and nephews. He retired from Henrico County Schools after 31 years as an elementary school principal. He served in many schools, the last being Springfield Park. In his spare time, he served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 508 for more than 20 years. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant Woods, the Givens Scholarship Fund, 7090 Covenant Woods Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 22, 2021.
I had the great privilege of working for Mr Singleton at both Montrose and Springfield Park. He was always so kind and supportive of his teachers. He gave me confidence in my abilities after I had been away from teaching for a number of years. God bless him and your family. He will be missed.
Marybeth Meacham
Work
December 17, 2021
Our family is so sorry to hear about your loss.Sending prayers and hugs to all of the family.
Brenda,Jason Horton,& Tiffany Hertel
Brenda Winslow Horton
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your family's loss, Helen. Deepest condolences to all.
Sandy Nye
December 14, 2021
It was a pleasure and an honor to know the Singletons when I was in grade school and high school. Judge Singleton was one of the kindest and friendliest people I ever met. Morrison and I were classmates at Holy Cross School and enjoyed many a good laugh. Harold was simply one of the most generous, thoughtful, intelligent and helpful upperclassmen I encountered. Lord knows I needed a mentor in those days and Harold Singleton was the mentor I will never forget. I'm not surprised that he spent his life in education. God's peace, my friend. Morrison, take good care, my old friend. Phil Garmey
David Philip Garmey
Friend
December 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Will miss my pew buddy. First met in Henrico schools, then Atlee Band, Lee-Davis graduation, and finally at church.