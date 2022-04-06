PHILLIPS, Irving "Irv" Montgomery, 79, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Irv was born on May 26, 1942 to the late Irving Sr. and Neta Phillips. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Nancy A. Phillips; son, Tim Phillips; daughter, Beth Kiefer (Marty); stepdaughter, Beth Ahlgrim (Randy); grandchildren, Joseph Keifer (Jennifer), Jen Netherland (Adam) and Paul Eubank; great-granddaughter, Makenna Kiefer. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Woody Funeral Home - Parham, 1771, N. Parham Road with a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. He will be laid to rest in a private service at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 7301 Forest Ave., #110, Richmond, Va. 23226. Condolences can be made at the Woody Funeral Home - Parham website.