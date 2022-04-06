Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irving Montgomery "Irv" Phillips
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
Send Flowers
PHILLIPS, Irving "Irv" Montgomery, 79, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Irv was born on May 26, 1942 to the late Irving Sr. and Neta Phillips. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Nancy A. Phillips; son, Tim Phillips; daughter, Beth Kiefer (Marty); stepdaughter, Beth Ahlgrim (Randy); grandchildren, Joseph Keifer (Jennifer), Jen Netherland (Adam) and Paul Eubank; great-granddaughter, Makenna Kiefer. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Woody Funeral Home - Parham, 1771, N. Parham Road with a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. He will be laid to rest in a private service at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 7301 Forest Ave., #110, Richmond, Va. 23226. Condolences can be made at the Woody Funeral Home - Parham website.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Apr
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.