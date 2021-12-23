CREWS, Mr. James "Jimmy" Ryland, 74, passed away peacefully December 20, 2021. "Roundman," as he was affectionately known, was born July 22, 1947, at Grace Hospital in Richmond to his beloved parents, James S. and Edna Epps Crews, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his uncle and aunt, Bobby and Martha Epps of Halifax County; and cousins, Cathy Sue Epps, Monty Epps and Patty Brown Loftis. Jimmy is also survived by his adopted extended Vassar family, who were blessed to love him and have him join the family when he and "Pop" decided to make Charlotte Court House home over 25 years ago. Jimmy easily absorbed into his life all of the kids, grandkids, siblings, cousins and best friends who came with life in Charlotte County.



Jimmy graduated from Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield in 1965 as a standout athlete and friend to all. He began serving in the United States Navy in 1965, completing multiple tours in Vietnam with some of that time spent aboard the U.S.S. DuPont. Though very humble about his service, Jimmy was a combat veteran who earned the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Commendation, Gallantry Cross and Meritorious Unit Commendation. After an honorable discharge, Jimmy went on to become a well-respected expert in all parts of the automobile business as a general manager at multiple dealerships, wholesale buyer and owner of his own business over the years.



Jimmy loved his family and friends, the Yankees, saltwater fishing, hunting with hounds, Charlotte County Dixie Youth Baseball, Knock Down Hunt Club, the beach, the car business and his church (not necessarily in that order). He had a kind and generous heart, supporting the Trucker's Parade Against Cancer and many other charitable organizations. He also gave his time and attention to youth athletics, rarely missing baseball games throughout the county, following Randolph-Henry High School around the state and also attending tennis matches, softball games and a few cross-country meets to support the kids. He became a superfan of all of the colleges his adopted grandkids attended, proudly wearing his James Madison University baseball cap on his last day buying cars at the Richmond Auto Auction the week before his death.



A funeral will be held at New Hope United Methodist Church, 6101 Scuffletown Road, Randolph, Va. 23962 on Thursday, December 23 at 2 p.m., with interment immediately following at Crystal Hill Church, 6172 Howard P. Anderson Road, Crystal Hill, Va. 24539. Visitors are welcome at all times at the home of Brenda Vassar of Charlotte Court House and at Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 22. Jimmy noted for those wishing to make charitable contributions to please consider Charlotte Court House Dixie Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 456, Charlotte Court House, Va. 23923, or New Hope United Methodist Church, 7594 Scuffletown Road, Randolph, Va. 23962. Browning-Duffer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.