HAMLETT, James K., age 60, of Richmond, departed this life March 18, 2022. He is survived by seven children, Kevin, Devin, Joshua, Joy, Jordyn, Jamese and Jovan; one sister, Debbie Hill (Ken); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.