James K. Hamlett
HAMLETT, James K., age 60, of Richmond, departed this life March 18, 2022. He is survived by seven children, Kevin, Devin, Joshua, Joy, Jordyn, Jamese and Jovan; one sister, Debbie Hill (Ken); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 None Mile Road, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the family.
Marion McMackle Jr.
March 23, 2022
My condolences to the family, Great person, RIH MY BROTHER
Robert Jordan Jr.
March 23, 2022
With heart felt sympathy to Kevin's family. Gone from your sight, but never from your memories and never from your hearts. God will give you strength.
Anita Holliday
March 22, 2022
May Allah (God) be please with you my first cousin, friend and groomsman at my wedding. We thank Allah (God) for giving you to us for this time. Take your rest, We will always love and remember your smile.
DR.JERRY and Linda Muhammad, & Family.
March 22, 2022
To The family of the late JK Hamlett, I am so sorry for your loss, JK as I called him was a breath of fresh air, so positive and always had a kind word to share, I will truly miss the conversations that we shared about our children. Rest in peace
Angela Malloy
Work
March 22, 2022
I remember working with you at Philip Morris. You were always a lot of fun. Rest well Hambone.
Yolanda Fox
March 22, 2022
my family prayers for better times
Tobias Barner
March 22, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 22, 2022
