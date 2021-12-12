Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph George "Joe" Palsa
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
PALSA, Joseph "Joe" George, 80, of North Chesterfield, passed away on December 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Andrew Palsa and Anna Kracum Palsa.

Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Roberta Douglas Palsa; son, William "Bill" Palsa and wife, Debra; and daughters, Susan Palsa McAulay-Kidd, Barbara Jo Palsa and wife, Elisabeth, Kristina Palsa Buchanan and husband, Scott and Amy Palsa Huskey and husband, William "Shane" Huskey; as well as 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory, to the Building Maintenance and Repairs Fund of St. David's Episcopal Church, North Chesterfield, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family.
Cindi Nash
December 17, 2021
Tracie, Iris, Lisa, and Pam
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results