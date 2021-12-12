PALSA, Joseph "Joe" George, 80, of North Chesterfield, passed away on December 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Andrew Palsa and Anna Kracum Palsa.



Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Roberta Douglas Palsa; son, William "Bill" Palsa and wife, Debra; and daughters, Susan Palsa McAulay-Kidd, Barbara Jo Palsa and wife, Elisabeth, Kristina Palsa Buchanan and husband, Scott and Amy Palsa Huskey and husband, William "Shane" Huskey; as well as 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory, to the Building Maintenance and Repairs Fund of St. David's Episcopal Church, North Chesterfield, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.