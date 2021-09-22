BUCKNER, Larry, age 63, of Richmond, departed this life September 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Morris Buckner; one daughter, Shanae Evans; one son, Taurus Robinson; two grandchildren, Jaela Robinson and Shane Evans; one brother, Douglas Buckner (Shirley); two aunts, Carolyn Taylor and Loretta Henley; nieces and nephews, Vernetta Craft, Shanja S. Buckner, Jennifer Whitmore (Joey), Jenell Johnson, and Andre Morris; host of cousins; mother-in-law, Ethel Morris; sisters-in-law, Marian Morris and Dale Johnson; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted Derrick Logan. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Friday between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Rev. Junius Leon Smith officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.