Larry Buckner
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
BUCKNER, Larry, age 63, of Richmond, departed this life September 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Morris Buckner; one daughter, Shanae Evans; one son, Taurus Robinson; two grandchildren, Jaela Robinson and Shane Evans; one brother, Douglas Buckner (Shirley); two aunts, Carolyn Taylor and Loretta Henley; nieces and nephews, Vernetta Craft, Shanja S. Buckner, Jennifer Whitmore (Joey), Jenell Johnson, and Andre Morris; host of cousins; mother-in-law, Ethel Morris; sisters-in-law, Marian Morris and Dale Johnson; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted Derrick Logan. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Friday between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Rev. Junius Leon Smith officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jackie I am so sorry to hear of your husband's passing. Pray that GOD with keep you and give you the strength that you need now and in the days to come
Bercenia Smith
September 24, 2021
Jackie sorry to hear about Larry. Know he was sick for awhile. Miss seeing you but thinking about you. Prayers
June jones
September 23, 2021
Sorry to the passing of your husband live each day with good memories stay strong
Shirley C WInn
September 23, 2021
Jackie, my prayers are with you in the transitioning of your husband. Just know God will sustain you with his comfort and peace. Blessings, Georgia Banks
Georgia Banks
Family
September 23, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 23, 2021
