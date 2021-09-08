Menu
Lucy May Hicks
HICKS, Mrs. Lucy May, 76, of Chesterfield, passed away on August 27, 2021. Lucy always prided herself on being a "facilitator." If someone had a need or problem, Lucy was always there to help them through it. Throughout her years, she touched and changed many lives by coaching cheerleading, opening and running a successful gift basket business and mentoring others. After retirement, Lucy and Leonard provided a way for those in need to acquire food from a food box in front of their home. She made it her mission later in life, to help many families around Christmastime in order for them to have a happy holiday with their family by providing toys and meals for those in need. Lucy is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Leonard Russel Hicks; son, Robert Edward Hicks; daughter, Tracy Hicks Lemmon; grandson, Mason Dean Lemmon; son-in-law, Terry Lee Lemmon. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Dean Hicks. Lucy's friends and family all held such a special place in her heart. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that a donation be made in Lucy's name to the Chesterfield County Food Bank. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 12 between 1 and 4 p.m. at her daughter's home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
her daughter's home
VA
