I met Lula and George when I started working at the bowling alley many years ago. You never saw one without the other. We became friends right away and had many good talks. She gave me some good advice and always listen when I had something bothering me. She was a very kind and caring woman who could also be a spitfire if needed be. Every year she would come in bringing me a handful of gardenias and daffodils from her yard. She will truly be missed. Prayers for comfort and strength for her family.

Barbara Loving February 28, 2021