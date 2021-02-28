RICHARDS, Lula H. "Pie", 90, of Sandston, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born on October 27, 1930, to the late Clark J. and Ella Hawk. Lula was preceded in death by her four brothers and five sisters. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, George F. Richards; sons, Ronald Barlow (Jenny) and Roy Richards (Anita); daughter, Sandra Snyder (Ray); four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling and working with the youth program, she was on the board of directors for Greater Richmond Bowling Association and was a youth instructor for 37 years. Lula was elected into the G.R.B.A. Hall of fame in April of 2000. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Lula loved and was loved by all. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.