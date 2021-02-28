Menu
Lula H. "Pie" Richards
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
RICHARDS, Lula H. "Pie", 90, of Sandston, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born on October 27, 1930, to the late Clark J. and Ella Hawk. Lula was preceded in death by her four brothers and five sisters. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, George F. Richards; sons, Ronald Barlow (Jenny) and Roy Richards (Anita); daughter, Sandra Snyder (Ray); four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling and working with the youth program, she was on the board of directors for Greater Richmond Bowling Association and was a youth instructor for 37 years. Lula was elected into the G.R.B.A. Hall of fame in April of 2000. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Lula loved and was loved by all. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, VA
It is coming up on one year since you left us and many things have changed this last year except for missing you.
Barbara Loving
Friend
February 22, 2022
To the Richards family. Please accept our heartfelt sympathy. Lula will truly be missed.
The Kimball family
March 3, 2021
We are sending our love and prayers to you all. Lula was always a joyful part of our life growing up, she will surely be missed.
Tracey Rickman Frye and Family
March 3, 2021
Ed and Robin Cox
March 2, 2021
Sorry to hear of Lula passing ! She was such a sweet lady , I did Lula's hair for many years even after I moved from the neighborhood she came to me to do her hair , she loved going to the bowling alley and loved all her friends there my two children Mike and Jeff loved coming to her house to play with Roy and Jenny my heart goes out to the family at this time and will be praying for you all .RIP my dear friend you will never be forgotten
Genni Rickman
March 1, 2021
Paula & Ed, I know you love and will truly miss your wonderful Grandmother Lula "Pie" just know that she Loved you and all the rest of the family and friends so very, very much and she is reunited with her Parents, brothers & sisters in that Heavenly place with our Wonderful Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ. Please let me know if you need anything Love & Prayers Jason Power & family
Jason Power
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear...Such a sweet lady...Sending my condolences and prayers..
Pat Wickham Reese
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Lula. You are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Pamela Day
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of such a wonderful person.. Lula, was always so sweet to my son and myself. Never heard her say anything negative to me or anyone, else. She will be greatly missed. Prayers are with the family.
Cha cha Blunt
February 28, 2021
I met Lula and George when I started working at the bowling alley many years ago. You never saw one without the other. We became friends right away and had many good talks. She gave me some good advice and always listen when I had something bothering me. She was a very kind and caring woman who could also be a spitfire if needed be. Every year she would come in bringing me a handful of gardenias and daffodils from her yard. She will truly be missed. Prayers for comfort and strength for her family.
Barbara Loving
February 28, 2021
Always enjoyed talking to her and George and making them breakfast on Saturday morning she was so sweet and the were hilarious together the bowling community will not be the same RIP Lula
Peggy brown
February 28, 2021
George, Sandy and rest of the family, I am so sorry for your loss and that I can't be there to tell you personally how much her friendship meant to me. After working together on the youth program with her, I looked forward to seeing her whenever I got back into town. My love and prayers to all of the family. Lula was a special lady and I'm proud to have known and worked with her.
Sandi Hallman
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry. You all are in my prayers.
Genevieve DeQuatro Saunders
February 28, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss.Lula was a sweet and humorous lady.I'll miss her calling me sweetheart every time I walked in on Thursday morning. Rest in Peace Lula.
Lori Dillon
February 28, 2021
