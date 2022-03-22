Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Chandler Pittard
FUNERAL HOME
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
703 Virginia Ave
Clarksville, VA
PITTARD, Margaret Chandler, of Buffalo Junction, Va., entered her heavenly home Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 91. Born on April 24, 1930, in Person County, N.C., she was the daughter of Ollie Berry and Minnie Gravitte Chandler. She is survived by daughter, Margaret Lucille Pittard Jones "Lucy," of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; son, Andrew Thompson Pittard III "Andy" and wife, Karen, of Buffalo Junction; sister, Estelle Chandler Daniel of Clarksville; and friend, J.C. Guthrie; three grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Pittard Dejarnette and husband, Mitch, Chandler Edward Jones and Kristen Anne Pittard; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Thompson Pittard Jr. "A.T."; and son-in-law, Edward Earl Jones Jr. "Eddie." Margaret was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church and a graduate of Stovall High School. She was a loving wife of a farmer, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in Oakhurst Cemetery with the Reverend Chet Bergeron officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to a charity of your choice in memory of Margaret Chandler Pittard. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home and online condolences may be shared at www.wclfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakhurst Cemetery
Clarksville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.