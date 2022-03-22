PITTARD, Margaret Chandler, of Buffalo Junction, Va., entered her heavenly home Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 91. Born on April 24, 1930, in Person County, N.C., she was the daughter of Ollie Berry and Minnie Gravitte Chandler. She is survived by daughter, Margaret Lucille Pittard Jones "Lucy," of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; son, Andrew Thompson Pittard III "Andy" and wife, Karen, of Buffalo Junction; sister, Estelle Chandler Daniel of Clarksville; and friend, J.C. Guthrie; three grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Pittard Dejarnette and husband, Mitch, Chandler Edward Jones and Kristen Anne Pittard; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Thompson Pittard Jr. "A.T."; and son-in-law, Edward Earl Jones Jr. "Eddie." Margaret was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church and a graduate of Stovall High School. She was a loving wife of a farmer, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in Oakhurst Cemetery with the Reverend Chet Bergeron officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to a charity of your choice
in memory of Margaret Chandler Pittard. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home and online condolences may be shared at www.wclfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.